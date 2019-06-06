Bureau of Reclamation : Reclamation hosts hiking guide author for a book signing at Shasta Dam

Media Contact: Jeffrey Hawk, 916-978-5100, jhawk@usbr.gov



For Release: June 06, 2019

Flowers downstream of Shasta DamSHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Bureau of Reclamation is hosting a presentation by John Soares, author of several northern California hiking guides, at the Shasta Dam Visitor Center auditorium on June 13 at 3 p.m. A book signing will follow.

Soares is an outdoors book author and freelance writer who has lived nearly his entire life in northern California. Along with three guide books, he has written over 100 newspaper and magazine articles about outdoors travel. While focus of the presentation is foot travel, it will also address maximizing trail-time enjoyment and hike updates on the economic, social, and environmental aspects of north state trails.

What: Presentation and book signing

Who: Hiking guide author John Soares

Where: Shasta Dam Visitor Center auditorium, 16349 Shasta Dam Boulevard, Shasta Lake

When: Thursday, June 13, 3 p.m.

Soares' books include: Day Hiking: Mount Shasta, Lassen & Trinity Alps Regions, which offers readers 125-day hikes aimed at a variety of skill levels; 100 Classic Hikes: Northern California explores isolated beaches, rolling foothills, old-growth forests, mountain lakes and rugged peaks of northern California; and Hike the Parks: Redwood National & State Parks, is a guide to popular redwood and coastal hikes from Arcata to the Oregon border.

For more event information, contact Tami Corn at 530-247-8556 (TTY 800-877-8339) or email tcorn@usbr.gov. All book sale proceeds go towards the Shasta Dam Visitor Center's educational materials.

# # #

Reclamation is the largest wholesale water supplier in the United States, and the nation's second largest producer of hydroelectric power. Its facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation, and fish and wildlife benefits. Visit our website at https://www.usbr.gov and follow us on Twitter @USBR.