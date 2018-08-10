Bureau of Reclamation : Reclamation opens Boca Dam Road on the Little Truckee River

Media Contact: Erin Curtis, 916-978-5100, eccurtis@usbr.gov



For Release: August 10, 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev. - The Bureau of Reclamation has opened the road across Boca Dam located near Truckee, California. Due to substantial precipitation that filled Boca Reservoir last year, the road has been closed since February 2017 to ensure the facility's security and the public's safety.

The Tahoe National Forest Boca Campground facilities, located on the reservoir's west side, and the Boca Reservoir boat ramp are now open and accessible. Campground and boat ramp information is available at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/boca-campground/r/campgroundDetails.do?contractCode=NRSO&parkId=74128.

Boca Dam and Reservoir, part of Reclamation's Truckee Storage Project, is located on the Little Truckee River about 6 miles east of Truckee and 27 miles west of Reno.

For additional information about the road closure, please contact Scott Schoenfeld, Operations and Maintenance Division Manager, Lahontan Basin Area Office, at 775-884-8351 (TTY 800-877-8339) or sschoenfeld@usbr.gov.

