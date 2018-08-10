Log in
Bureau of Reclamation : Reclamation opens Boca Dam Road on the Little Truckee River

08/10/2018 | 11:20pm CEST

Media Contact: Erin Curtis, 916-978-5100, eccurtis@usbr.gov

For Release: August 10, 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev. - The Bureau of Reclamation has opened the road across Boca Dam located near Truckee, California. Due to substantial precipitation that filled Boca Reservoir last year, the road has been closed since February 2017 to ensure the facility's security and the public's safety.

The Tahoe National Forest Boca Campground facilities, located on the reservoir's west side, and the Boca Reservoir boat ramp are now open and accessible. Campground and boat ramp information is available at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/boca-campground/r/campgroundDetails.do?contractCode=NRSO&parkId=74128.

Boca Dam and Reservoir, part of Reclamation's Truckee Storage Project, is located on the Little Truckee River about 6 miles east of Truckee and 27 miles west of Reno.

For additional information about the road closure, please contact Scott Schoenfeld, Operations and Maintenance Division Manager, Lahontan Basin Area Office, at 775-884-8351 (TTY 800-877-8339) or sschoenfeld@usbr.gov.

# # #

Reclamation is the largest wholesale water supplier in the United States, and the nation's second largest producer of hydroelectric power. Its facilities also provide substantial flood control, recreation, and fish and wildlife benefits. Visit our website at https://www.usbr.gov and follow us on Twitter @USBR.

Bureau of Reclamation published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 21:19:05 UTC
