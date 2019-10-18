Log in
Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), & Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions

10/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Burford Capital Limited (OTCMKT: BRFRF, BRFRY)
Class Period: March 18, 2015 - August 7, 2019
Deadline: October 21, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/brfrf
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Burford has been manipulating its metrics, including ROIC and IRR, to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors; (2) these manipulations hid the fact that the Company is at high risk for a liquidity crunch and is already arguably insolvent; and (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants’ statements about Burford’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDSAQ: SRPT)
Class Period: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019
Deadline: October 29, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/srpt
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) golodirsen posed significant safety risks to patients; (2) consequently, the NDA package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive FDA approval; and (3) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)
Class Period: March 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019
Deadline: November 4, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/goos
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Canada Goose sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in a way that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner; (2) Canada Goose was thus non-compliant with relevant FTC regulations pertaining to false advertising with respect to its sourcing practices; (3) accordingly, Canada Goose was the subject of an ongoing FTC investigation regarding false advertising; and (4) consequently, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

