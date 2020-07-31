Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Burger chain Byron reaches deal to sell itself, resulting in 651 job losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

British burger chain Byron reached a deal to sell itself and in the process is permanently closing over half of its 51 outlets, as well as cutting 651 jobs, the company's administrators said on Friday.

Under the rescue deal, the remaining 20 sites and 551 staff will transfer to a new owner, Calverton UK, according to the emailed statement.

"After exploring a number of options to safeguard the future of the business and following a competitive sales process, this transaction ensures Byron will continue to have a presence on our high streets," said Will Wright, an administrator at KPMG who sold the chain.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed but the administrators said that Byron's existing investors will take a minority stake in the business.

The development comes as the coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on restaurants and restaurant chains across the world due to government restrictions on people's movements as well as consumer fears about large public gatherings.

Earlier this month, Azzurri Group, the owner of Zizzi and Ask Italian restaurant chains, reached a deal to close 75 of its branches, putting 1,200 jobs at risk in the middle of the pandemic.

Britain's death toll from COVID-19 is over 55,000 when deaths from suspected cases are included, and it has the highest "excess death" rate in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday postponed a planned easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England after a rise in infections amplified fears of a second deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.

Britain reported 846 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number in over a month.

By Kanishka Singh and Vishal Vivek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pMaterials Down After Stimulus Bill Talks Stall -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:56pEnergy Down After Exxon, Chevron 2Q Reports -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:46pGoogle says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps
RE
05:43pBurger chain Byron reaches deal to sell itself, resulting in 651 job losses
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pU.S. to Raise Cost for Citizenship Applications, Impose Fee for Asylum Seekers--Update
DJ
05:06pStocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds
RE
05:03pFitch revises U.S. outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'; affirms AAA rating
RE
04:58pApple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
4FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group