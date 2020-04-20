Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Burger chain Shake Shack to return $10 million government loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 09:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo stands outside of a Shake Shack store in New York

Shake Shack Inc said it will return the small business loan it received from the U.S. government, making it the first major firm to hand back money provided to help businesses ride out the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

The company will immediately return the entire $10 million U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan as it was able to raise additional capital, CEO Randy Garutti and founder Danny Meyer said (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/shake-shack-returning-its-ppp-loan-heres-why-randy-garutti/?trackingId=95PlIjgRRoWmTNyoj0XR5A%3D%3D) in a blog post on Monday.

Shares of Shake Shack, which raised about $150 million in an equity offering last week, fell about 3% to $42 on Monday morning.

SBA, which is a key part of the government's $2.2 trillion aid package, is aimed at helping small companies keep paying their employees and their basic bills during the shutdowns so that they are able to reopen quickly when public health allows.

More than 25% of the total $350 billion fund went to fewer than 2% of the firms that got relief, including a number of publicly traded companies with thousands of employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales.

This led to a backlash from smaller establishments and mom-and-pop restaurants, one of the hardest-hit sectors as diners stay at home due to lockdowns.

Ruth Hospitality Group Inc, Potbelly Corp and Fiesta Restaurant Group's Texas Taco Cabana are among the chains that have borrowed money.

Several franchises of McDonald's Corp and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc are also said to have applied for the loan.

"If this act were written for small businesses, how is it possible that so many independent restaurants whose employees needed just as much help were unable to receive funding?" Garutti and Meyer wrote.

Shake Shack said the money it received could be reallocated to the independent restaurants "who need it most, (and) haven't gotten any assistance."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a tweet said he was "glad to see" that Shake Shack would return the loan.

Mnuchin told CNN on Sunday that a deal being discussed with Congress would include $300 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program loan program for small businesses.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday Democrats and Republicans were nearing an agreement on extra money to help small businesses. Trump defended restaurant chains, hotel operators and hedge funds accessing funding meant for small businesses.Shake Shack runs around 189 restaurants in the United States, with about 45 employees in each outlet. The company closed about half of its 120 locations worldwide, and furloughed or laid off more than 1,000 employees after sales fell 28.5% in March.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Supriya Kurane and Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. -5.60% 57.97 Delayed Quote.-23.26%
FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. -10.45% 6.51 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
POTBELLY CORPORATION -3.61% 3.47 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC. -6.88% 7.915 Delayed Quote.-63.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41pFORTESCUE METALS : helps to keep Aboriginal communities safe during COVID-19 pandemic
PU
10:41pMag one subsidiary concludes agreement with canadian government's clean growth program for ca$1,913,500 funding for demonstration plant
PU
10:33pCrude claws back into positive territory but historic crash spooks investors
RE
10:26pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Laos Issues Tax Relief Measures to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact
PU
10:16pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Risk rising of imports of virus via land border
PU
09:56pNissan to shut down global headquarters, other Japan facilities through mid-May due to virus
RE
09:51pPeople under 20 experience the largest drop in jobs (Media Release)
PU
09:51pSABRE RESOURCES : Update on Aeromagnetic Survey at Bonanza Gold Project
PU
09:43pSenate moves toward possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi sees deal 'on principles'
RE
09:34pWeWork directors defend right to represent shareholders against SoftBank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
2Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
3ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
4TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
5KED : Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Combined 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held as a ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group