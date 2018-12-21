Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust : Arlington Teen Wins Burke & Herbert Bank Video Competition

« Back to Newsroom

Julia Hocker Advances to Nationals in Lights, Camera, Save! Competition

Alexandria, VA - Julia Hocker, a home-schooled eighth-grader from Arlington County, will advance to the American Bankers Association's (ABA) national 'Lights, Camera, Save!' competition. Her video, 'Saving to Give,' was selected by a panel of local experts as the Burke & Herbert Bank regional winner.

The ABA Lights, Camera, Save! video contest challenges students, aged 13-18, across the nation to submit a 90-second video that inspires other teens to use money wisely and promotes the value of saving. As a Virginia participating bank, Burke & Herbert Bank was responsible for accepting and judging entries across the region.

'We were amazed by the caliber of this year's video submissions and happy to see that more teens and more schools got involved in this year's Lights, Camera, Save! program than ever before,' commented Terry Cole, Executive Vice President at Burke & Herbert Bank. 'As a family-oriented local community Bank, promoting financial literacy is important to us and this program provides a great way for us to do that. Teens have the opportunity to use their creativity and have fun while delivering important messaging about the value of saving. Congratulations to all of the students who entered this year's contest. You are all winners!'

The Bank recognized Julia's first-place video with a $350 gift card. The Bank also awarded a $50 gift card to Michelle Hocker, Julia's school administrator and mother, for her support and inspiration.

Burke & Herbert Bank's judging team consisted of Amy Granahan, Program Manager, Marketing, Economics and Personal Finance, Fairfax County Public Schools; Mary Kimm, Editor and Publisher, The Connection Newspapers; Patti North, Executive Director, Alexandria Film Festival, and Terry Cole, Executive Vice President, Burke & Herbert Bank.

As the Burke & Herbert Bank preliminary-round winner, Julia and her video will advance to the national competition. Students in the national competition can win $1,000, $2,500 or the grand prize of $5,000, plus a scholarship for an educator from their school to attend the Jump$tart National Educator Conference. Winners will be announced in February, 2019.

Dylan Fox, a student at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Bethesda, Maryland was selected as the runner-up for his video, 'Save Your Money: It's On You.' He will receive a $100 gift card from Burke & Herbert Bank. Dylan was the ABA National first-place winner last year. His teacher, Roz Landy, will be recognized with a $50 gift card for her support.

Jacob Alexander from West Potomac Academy in Alexandria and his video 'Growing Temptations,' and Hays Kalett from H-B Woodlawn in Arlington and his video 'Saved,' tied for third place. Each will receive a $50 gift card from the Bank. Their teachers, Nancy Mantelli and Thomas Mallan, respectively, also will receive a $50 gift card in recognition of their support and encouragement.

Burke & Herbert Bank, established in 1852, is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, D.C. area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank is headquartered in Alexandria and operates 25 branches in Northern Virginia.

Member FDIC

Pictured above: Regional Winner Julia Hocker accepts her award from Burke & Herbert Bank's Clarendon branch Assistant Manager Aldo Fiallega. Behind Julia are her parents, Guy and Michelle Hocker and her sister, Rachel.