Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust : Bank Donates $28,200 for Local Non-Profit

Rebuilding Together DC · Alexandria

Alexandria, VA - Burke & Herbert Bank is pleased to announce that it is donating $28,200 to Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria, a non-profit organization that repairs and rebuilds homes free of cost for those in need, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, military veterans, and families with children. It also works to improve community spaces and schools that serve low-income neighborhoods in both the District of Columbia and Alexandria, Virginia.

The award is being made as part of Burke & Herbert Bank's 'Hundreds for Homes' program, which was promoted during Washington Capitals games televised by NBC Sports Washington during the recently-completed NHL regular season. For every goal and every hat trick scored by the Washington Capitals during the regular season, Burke & Herbert Bank pledged to donate $100 to Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria. This season, the Capitals scored 278 goals and 4 hat tricks, bringing the total donation amount to $28,200.

The Bank launched its popular donation sponsorship in 2015, in partnership with NBC Sports Washington, to leverage the excitement of NHL hockey and the enthusiasm of Capitals on-air announcers Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin to help a deserving local charity. The Bank has donated over $25,000 in each of the past three years to Most Valuable Kids., Alice's Kids, and Connect Our Kids. This year's donation of $28,200 to Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria is the highest amount yet.

'We are honored to be part of the Hundreds for Homes program and the recipient of the resulting $28,200 donation from Burke & Herbert Bank,' said Katharine Dixon, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria. 'This certainly has been an exciting hockey season for us, thanks to the high-scoring Capitals, NBC Sports Washington, and, of course, Burke & Herbert Bank. On behalf of everyone at our organization and those we serve, thank you for your generosity.'

'As a local community bank, part of our mission is helping our neighbors in need and the Burke & Herbert Bank Hundreds for Homes program is a great way for us to do that,' said Terry Cole, Executive Vice President at Burke & Herbert Bank. 'The program not only resulted in a sizeable donation to a worthy cause, it also created additional visibility for Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria and the great work that they are doing to help individuals throughout our community who otherwise might not be able to find adequate housing or make critical home repairs. And, the season-long program has helped us to build broader awareness of Burke & Herbert Bank,' she added.

Burke & Herbert Bank, established in 1852, is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, D.C. area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank is headquartered in Alexandria and operates 25 branches in Northern Virginia. For more information, please visit burkeandherbertbank.com.

Rebuilding Together DC · Alexandria is an award-winning, mission-driven organization that creates safe and healthy neighborhoods for residents by maintaining affordable housing for low-income homeowners, revitalizing community spaces, and creating homeownership opportunities. Since 1986, 28,000 volunteers have worked on more than 2,200 projects, leveraging $9 million worth of in-kind value to the area. Part of a national network with 130 affiliates, Rebuilding Together is changing lives: one home, one community at a time.