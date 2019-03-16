Log in
Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists : Relocates to New, Ultramodern 24/7 Animal Hospital

03/16/2019 | 06:01am EDT

The team at Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists (BEVS) is proud to announce they have officially opened the doors of their new state-of-the-art 24/7 animal emergency and specialty hospital. Located at 1417 Marshall Avenue in Williston, VT, the 18,000+ sq. foot facility offers round-the-clock emergency and critical care services, and advanced care in surgery, internal medicine, oncology, and rehabilitation among others by board-certified veterinary specialists and credentialed experts.

Additionally, the new hospital offers:

  • A dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
  • Three operating rooms
  • Advanced diagnostics including MRI and CT
  • USP 800-compliant oncology ward with separate holding room for patients undergoing chemotherapy
  • Separate dental suite
  • Private cat ward with eight Fear Free custom designed cages
  • Radioiodine (I-131) room with six feline suites, each with: separate litter boxes, view of bird feeder for enrichment, and individual cameras for 24/7 viewing by pet family
  • Isolation ward
  • Rehabilitation services with underwater treadmill, acupuncture, and low-level laser therapy
  • 12 consultation rooms
  • Bereavement room with private exit
  • Over 60 (and growing!) experienced, dedicated, and compassionate team members

“It has been only 10 months since we broke ground to start construction on this beautiful facility for ill and injured pets,” said Bryan Harnett, DVM, DACVIM, BEVS Owner and Medical Director. “I have been humbled by the devotion and commitment of hundreds of professionals who worked tirelessly to make our dream become a reality so quickly. We remain focused on making a positive impact on our community and being the leader in the region for emergency and specialty veterinary care.”

About Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists

Since 1999, BEVS has had a unique and rich history caring for the companion animals of the Champlain Valley. It has evolved from a part-time ER service to today’s 24-hour advanced care facility. The team at BEVS proudly partners with primary care veterinarians throughout upper New England when emergency or specialty care is needed. It is the only 24/7 veterinary emergency and specialty hospital in the state. Additional information may be found at bevsvt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
