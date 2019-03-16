Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists : Relocates to New, Ultramodern 24/7 Animal Hospital

The team at Burlington
Emergency & Veterinary Specialists (BEVS) is proud to announce
they have officially opened the doors of their new state-of-the-art 24/7
animal emergency and specialty hospital. Located at 1417 Marshall Avenue
in Williston, VT, the 18,000+ sq. foot facility offers round-the-clock emergency
and critical care services, and advanced
care in surgery,
internal
medicine, oncology,
and rehabilitation
among others by board-certified veterinary specialists and credentialed
experts.
Additionally, the new hospital offers:
-
A dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
-
Three operating rooms
-
Advanced diagnostics including MRI and CT
-
USP 800-compliant oncology ward with separate holding room for
patients undergoing chemotherapy
-
Separate dental suite
-
Private cat ward with eight Fear Free custom designed cages
-
Radioiodine (I-131) room with six feline suites, each with: separate
litter boxes, view of bird feeder for enrichment, and individual
cameras for 24/7 viewing by pet family
-
Isolation ward
-
Rehabilitation services with underwater treadmill, acupuncture, and
low-level laser therapy
-
12 consultation rooms
-
Bereavement room with private exit
-
Over 60 (and growing!) experienced, dedicated, and compassionate team
members
“It has been only 10 months since we broke ground to start construction
on this beautiful facility for ill and injured pets,” said Bryan
Harnett, DVM, DACVIM, BEVS Owner and Medical Director. “I have been
humbled by the devotion and commitment of hundreds of professionals who
worked tirelessly to make our dream become a reality so quickly. We
remain focused on making a positive impact on our community and being
the leader in the region for emergency and specialty veterinary care.”
About Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists
Since 1999, BEVS has had a unique and rich history caring for the
companion animals of the Champlain Valley. It has evolved from a
part-time ER service to today’s 24-hour advanced care facility. The team
at BEVS proudly partners with primary care veterinarians throughout
upper New England when emergency or specialty care is needed. It is the
only 24/7 veterinary emergency and specialty hospital in the state.
Additional information may be found at bevsvt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190316005004/en/