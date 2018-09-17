Burlington Stores Provides AdoptAClassroom.org with Largest Donation Ever

Today, AdoptAClassroom.org, the award-winning national nonprofit
organization that helps teachers get the basic supplies and materials
needed to help their students learn and succeed, announced the largest
donation in its history of more than $1.9 million from Burlington
Stores, the national off-price retailer. Just in time for kids to head
back to school, the donation will be used to fund the tools and
resources that students need to achieve, benefiting more than 2,750
teachers and 83,000 students nationwide.
Demonstrating their passion for education, Oscar-winning actor, artist,
and activist Common and his mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, a 35-year
educator and Chicago Board of Education member, once again teamed up
with Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org to support the cause. Common and
Dr. Hines surprised students and teachers at P.S. 111 in New York City
on July 19 with a $10,000 donation to kick off the campaign. The
donation provided every teacher at P.S. 111 with funding to prepare
their classrooms ahead of the new school year. Common and Dr. Hines also
spent time with the fourth-and fifth-grade students, viewing some of
their creative works and hearing about the inspiration behind them.
Burlington hosted a point-of-sale campaign from July 9 to August 18,
giving customers the opportunity to donate $1 or more at checkout to
support AdoptAClassroom.org. As a result of this year’s campaign, each
Burlington store location was able to adopt a local classroom and
provide $1,100 to fund the school supplies students need to learn and
succeed. The remaining donations collected will be used to adopt entire
schools with a $10,000 donation when the retailer opens new stores this
fall and next spring. Over the past two years, Burlington has raised
more than $3.6 million for classroom resources to ensure students have
an equal chance to learn and succeed.
“As a caring company, Burlington is proud to partner with
AdoptAClassroom.org for the second consecutive year and we are
appreciative that Common and his mother, Dr. Hines, have continued their
support for our campaign. Thanks to the generosity demonstrated by our
associates and our customers, together, we have been able to fund
classroom materials for students to succeed.” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO
and Chairman of Burlington Stores.
“Providing teachers with the basic resources they need to be successful
in the classroom has an immeasurable effect on students,”says Ann Pifer,
executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. “Burlington’s significant
donation of $1.9 million, and over $3.6 million to date, has enabled
AdoptAClassroom.org to expand our reach and impact thousands of teachers
and students in the schools we serve.”
For more information, visit Burlington.com or AdoptAClassroom.org.
About Burlington Stores, Inc.
Burlington is a national off-price retailer offering style for less at
up to 65 percent off other retailers’ prices every day. Departments
include ladies’ dresses, suits, sportswear, juniors, accessories,
menswear, family footwear, and children’s clothing. It also includes an
assortment of furniture and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home
décor, and gifts, along with the largest selection of coats in the
nation for the entire family. Burlington has more than 650 stores in 45
States and Puerto Rico. For more, and to view our Pricing Policy, visit www.Burlington.com.
About AdoptAClassroom.org
AdoptAClassroom.org advances equity in education by powering today’s
classrooms to prepare tomorrow’s graduates. The national, award-winning
501(c)(3), makes it easy for individual donors and corporate sponsors to
donate funds to K-12 classrooms in public, private and charter schools
throughout the U.S. On average, teachers spend $740 of their own money
each year to equip their classrooms - 28% of teachers spend more than
$1000 annually. Since 1998 AdoptAClassroom.org has raised more than $36
million and benefited 4.5 million students in more than 178,000
classrooms. 2018 marks the organization’s 20th year supporting teachers
and classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org holds a 4-star rating from Charity
Navigator. For more information, or to adopt a classroom, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.
