Burlington Stores Provides AdoptAClassroom.org with Largest Donation Ever

Funds to Provide Teachers and Their Students with the Classroom Materials Needed For a Great School Year

Today, AdoptAClassroom.org, the award-winning national nonprofit organization that helps teachers get the basic supplies and materials needed to help their students learn and succeed, announced the largest donation in its history of more than $1.9 million from Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer. Just in time for kids to head back to school, the donation will be used to fund the tools and resources that students need to achieve, benefiting more than 2,750 teachers and 83,000 students nationwide.

Demonstrating their passion for education, Oscar-winning actor, artist, and activist Common and his mother, Dr. Mahalia Hines, a 35-year educator and Chicago Board of Education member, once again teamed up with Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org to support the cause. Common and Dr. Hines surprised students and teachers at P.S. 111 in New York City on July 19 with a $10,000 donation to kick off the campaign. The donation provided every teacher at P.S. 111 with funding to prepare their classrooms ahead of the new school year. Common and Dr. Hines also spent time with the fourth-and fifth-grade students, viewing some of their creative works and hearing about the inspiration behind them.

Burlington hosted a point-of-sale campaign from July 9 to August 18, giving customers the opportunity to donate $1 or more at checkout to support AdoptAClassroom.org. As a result of this year’s campaign, each Burlington store location was able to adopt a local classroom and provide $1,100 to fund the school supplies students need to learn and succeed. The remaining donations collected will be used to adopt entire schools with a $10,000 donation when the retailer opens new stores this fall and next spring. Over the past two years, Burlington has raised more than $3.6 million for classroom resources to ensure students have an equal chance to learn and succeed.

“As a caring company, Burlington is proud to partner with AdoptAClassroom.org for the second consecutive year and we are appreciative that Common and his mother, Dr. Hines, have continued their support for our campaign. Thanks to the generosity demonstrated by our associates and our customers, together, we have been able to fund classroom materials for students to succeed.” said Tom Kingsbury, CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores.

“Providing teachers with the basic resources they need to be successful in the classroom has an immeasurable effect on students,”says Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. “Burlington’s significant donation of $1.9 million, and over $3.6 million to date, has enabled AdoptAClassroom.org to expand our reach and impact thousands of teachers and students in the schools we serve.”

For more information, visit Burlington.com or AdoptAClassroom.org.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington is a national off-price retailer offering style for less at up to 65 percent off other retailers’ prices every day. Departments include ladies’ dresses, suits, sportswear, juniors, accessories, menswear, family footwear, and children’s clothing. It also includes an assortment of furniture and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home décor, and gifts, along with the largest selection of coats in the nation for the entire family. Burlington has more than 650 stores in 45 States and Puerto Rico. For more, and to view our Pricing Policy, visit www.Burlington.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org advances equity in education by powering today’s classrooms to prepare tomorrow’s graduates. The national, award-winning 501(c)(3), makes it easy for individual donors and corporate sponsors to donate funds to K-12 classrooms in public, private and charter schools throughout the U.S. On average, teachers spend $740 of their own money each year to equip their classrooms - 28% of teachers spend more than $1000 annually. Since 1998 AdoptAClassroom.org has raised more than $36 million and benefited 4.5 million students in more than 178,000 classrooms. 2018 marks the organization’s 20th year supporting teachers and classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org holds a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to adopt a classroom, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

