Burnett Plastic Surgery's Mukta Rane Offers Wrinkle-Fighting Injectables

05/21/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Starting this spring, accomplished Nurse Injector Mukta Rane RN, BSN-BC, will administer dermal fillers and BOTOX® at the New Jersey practice

WESTFIELD, N.J., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are there aspects of your face that you wish you could change—or at least tweak slightly? If you want to address wrinkles or lift flattened, drooping areas, nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatments can make a noticeable difference. As pointed out by Dr. Carlos Burnett and the Burnett Plastic Surgery team based in New Jersey, dermal fillers and BOTOX® are two of the most frequently requested options for restoring youthful-looking, smooth skin. As of spring 2020, patients can enjoy expanded options for these aesthetic treatments at Burnett Plastic Surgery, where they are excited to announce that in addition to Dr. Burnett, experienced nurse injector Mukta Rane has also started providing dermal fillers as well as BOTOX® for patients. She will be available for appointments again as the office re-opens following the COVID-19 closures.

Dermal fillers are soft gels designed to add volume to specific parts of the face in order to reduce the depth of etched-in wrinkles or plump up areas like the lips and cheeks, depending on the goals of the patient. BOTOX®, on the other hand, is a neuromodulator, meaning it inhibits the muscle movements that cause dynamic lines, such as crow’s feet or frown lines, to form.

Fillers and neuromodulators can be administered separately as needed or desired, or can be combined to rejuvenate several areas of the face for an overall more youthful look.

When choosing a provider, Dr. Burnett recommends selecting someone who is knowledgeable in both the aging process and the nonsurgical options to address visible signs of change. Such an injector can provide information and guidance on the most effective options to meet cosmetic goals. To that end, Nurse Injector Mukta originally graduated from Syracuse University and later attended the College of New Jersey, where she earned her baccalaureate in nursing. She continued to hone her skills in medicine, taking on many leadership roles in the industry, and now brings her expertise and love for beauty to the Burnett Plastic Surgery team.

In addition to injectables, the practice also offers a wide range of surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments for the face and body.

Get to know Dr. Carlos Burnett, Nurse Injector Mukta Rane, and the highly skilled team of staff at New Jersey’s Burnett Plastic Surgery. To find out more, call the practice at 908.233.0200 or fill out an online form.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
