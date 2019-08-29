Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burnham Benefits Ranked in Los Angeles Business Journal's “Best Places to Work 2019” List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based employee benefits and insurance services company Burnham Benefits was ranked the second-best place to work in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Best Places To Work 2019: The Best Medium-Sized Companies To Work For” list, which was revealed on Monday, August 19th.

Burnham is a privately held, partner-owned, full-service strategic employee benefits consulting, and brokerage firm offering comprehensive client-first strategic solutions. Burnham invests in cutting-edge technology, and the tools and resources needed to provide a specialized level of service. Burnham’s commitment to healthy work-life harmony for its employees is a testament to the unique culture that Burnham continues to nurture year after year.

The Burnham team prides itself on operating differently than the average brokerage firm. The firm is highly collaborative and revels in a culture that allows each employee to blossom into the best possible version of themselves. Employees are placed in roles depending not only on their strengths but also their passions. This cultivates happy staff members which then leads to a successful, strong business.

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham is a modern employee benefits and insurance services company. Burnham applies a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for clients.

Burnham is a certified B Corp, a designation reserved for companies who reflect not just the desire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. For more information on Burnham Benefits, please visit https://www.burnhambenefits.com/.

Contact Details

For more information, contact:

Kristen Allison, President & CEO
949.252.4580
allison@burnhambenefits.com
License # OD86695

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pSecurus and JPay celebrate a record number of VideoGrams sent, helping family and friends stay even more connected with their incarcerated loved ones
PR
03:14pCYTRX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:12pMILLER HERMAN INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pGILEAD SCIENCES : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
03:10pB. Braun Interventional Systems Expands its Congenital and Structural Heart Portfolio With the EmeryGlide™ MR Conditional Guidewire From Nano4Imaging
GL
03:09pRESSOURCES MINIERES RADISSON : Radisson files NI 43-101 Technical report for the O'Brien Resource Estimate on SEDAR
AQ
03:06pDUKE ENERGY : urges Florida customers to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
PU
03:04pBrazilian meatpackers cleared to export beef to Indonesia - minister
RE
03:03pChurch of Scientology's Troop 313 to Present Merit Badge Academy
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (GTT) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : September 30, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5China trade comments lift Wall Street as tech, industrials lead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group