Burnham Holdings, Inc. : Announces Year 2019 Financial Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers and sellers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems), for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The following are some key highlights of 2019 financial results: Net sales were $212.3 million , an increase of $14.6 million , or 7.4%, compared to 2018 as overall demand for residential and commercial heating equipment contributed to higher 2019 revenues.

, an increase of , or 7.4%, compared to 2018 as overall demand for residential and commercial heating equipment contributed to higher 2019 revenues. Gross profit was $45.5 million , an increase of $3.9 million , or 9.3%, versus 2018.

, an increase of , or 9.3%, versus 2018. Operating income was $11.2 million , up $3.3 million (42%), compared to 2018 results (excluding the impact of a $6.8 million goodwill impairment charge included in the 2018 results). This pro forma comparison of operating income is a better indicator of the difference in financial results from normal operations between 2019 and 2018.

, up (42%), compared to 2018 results (excluding the impact of a goodwill impairment charge included in the 2018 results). This pro forma comparison of operating income is a better indicator of the difference in financial results from normal operations between 2019 and 2018. Net income was $8.74 million , or $1.91 per share, an improvement of $2.5 million , or 40%, versus 2018 results after adjusting out the 2018 goodwill impairment charge.

, or per share, an improvement of , or 40%, versus 2018 results after adjusting out the 2018 goodwill impairment charge. Year-end debt of $15.1 million was $3.4 million lower than last year, despite the higher working capital levels required to support increased sales volumes and numerous capital equipment upgrades targeted at operational cost reductions. Debt remains at a level that allows us to continue to invest in capital improvements, while also being able to pursue appropriate business opportunities. Further details of the results mentioned in this press release will be discussed in the Company's 2019 Annual Report and audited financial statements, which will be available on or around March 20, 2020. Net sales of $ 212.3 million were 7.4% ($14.6 million) higher than 2018 net sales. Sales of residential heating products increased by 3.4%, while commercial product sales increased by 19.8% compared to the prior year. The improvement was the result of favorable seasonal winter weather in our key sales geographies, continued growth during 2019 of the U.S. economy, and higher sales of high-efficiency, condensing boiler products. Gross profit (profit after deducting cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales) in 2019 was $ 45.5 million, or 21.4% of net sales. This compares to gross profit of $ 41.6 million in 2018, which represented 21.1% of net sales. Favorable items that improved gross profit in 2019 were the higher sales volume and a more profitable mix of commercial product sales, as well as generally lower commodity raw material prices (scrap and steel) compared to 2018. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were higher at $ 34.4 million in 2019 compared to $ 33.7 million in 2018, an increase of $ 0.7 million, or 1.8%. Although SG&A expenses were slightly higher in dollar terms, the amount in 2019 on a percentage of sales basis of 16.2% was significantly lower than the 17.1% of net sales in 2018. Income from operations increased by $10.0 million in 2019 compared to last year on a reported basis and by $3.2 million after adjusting for the impact of a goodwill impairment charge related to our commercial business units that was included in 2018 reported results. Reported net income in 2019 was $8.74 million, a return on net sales of 4.1%, and basic earnings per share of $1.91. This compared to a reported 2018 net loss of $(0.545) million, a return on net sales of (0.3)%, and basic loss per share of $ (0.12). As noted in Note 3 of the Consolidated Statements of Income included with this release, 2018 net income was lowered by $6.78 million due to a goodwill impairment charge. Net income results between 2019 and 2018 are more comparable when excluding the impact of the impairment charge to 2018 results. A comparison of 2019 and 2018 results on this pro forma basis yields an increase in 2019 net income of $2.5 million compared to last year, an improvement of 40%. The Company's Board of Directors has scheduled the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Monday, April 27th with a shareholder record date of March 2, 2020. The meeting will be held at the Eden Resort and Suites in Lancaster starting at 11:30 AM. Consolidated Statements of Income







(In thousands, except per share data)

Years Ended December (Data is unaudited (see Notes))

2019

2018 Net sales

$ 212,257

$ 197,707 Cost of goods sold

166,737

156,058



Gross profit

45,520

41,649 Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,355

33,746 Goodwill impairment loss (Note 3)

-

6,780



Operating income

11,165

1,123 Other income (expense):









Non-service related pension credit

720

650

Interest and investment income

822

293

Interest expense

(1,141)

(1,057)



Other income (expense)

401

(114) Income before income taxes

11,566

1,009 Income tax (benefit) expense

2,828

1,554

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ 8,738

$ (545)

BASIC (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 1)

$ 1.91

$ (0.12)

DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 1) $ 1.91

$ (0.12)

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS PAID

$ 0.88

$ 0.88

BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

$ 18.99

$ 17.40













Consolidated Balance Sheets







(in thousands and data is unaudited (see Notes))

December



ASSETS

2019

2018 CURRENT ASSETS









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 5,749

$ 8,399

Trade accounts receivable, less allowances

24,589

23,567

Inventories

47,234

45,817

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,661

1,656



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

79,233

79,439 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net

52,461

49,997 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT OF USE ASSETS (Note 7) 4,431



OTHER ASSETS, net

11,064

9,930



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 147,189

$ 139,366



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

2019

2018 CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts and taxes payable & accrued expenses

$ 26,095

$ 25,577

Current portion of long-term liabilities

152

4,136

Current portion of operating lease liabilities (Note 7) 979





Current portion of long-term debt

-

-



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

27,226

29,713 LONG-TERM DEBT

15,068

14,423 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES (Note 7) 3,452



OTHER POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES (Notes 5 and 6) 8,488

11,502 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES (Note 5)

6,019

4,196 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock

530

530

Class A Common Stock

3,536

3,518

Class B Convertible Common Stock

1,408

1,426

Additional paid-in capital

16,034

15,911

Retained earnings

114,139

109,610

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 5) (30,738)

(33,481)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,973)

(17,982)



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

86,936

79,532



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 147,189

$ 139,366













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, (in thousands and data is unaudited (see Notes)) 2019

2018 Net (loss) income $ 8,738

$ (545) Depreciation and amortization 4,127

3,933 Goodwill impairment loss (Note 3) -

6,780 Pension and postretirement liabilities expense 104

225 Contributions to pension trust (Note 6) -

(2,630) Other net adjustments 1,342

2,283 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (2,286)

(2,232) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 12,025

7,814 Net cash used in the purchase of assets (7,078)

(4,385) Proceeds from borrowings 320

3,374 Proceeds from stock option exercise and Treasury activity, net 131

121 Principal payments on debt and lease obligations (4,000)

- Dividends paid (4,048)

(4,040) INCREASE (DECREASE)IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2,650)

2,884 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 8,399

5,515 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR $ 5,749

$ 8,399 Notes To Financial Statements:

(1) Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period. Diluted earnings per share

assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.

(2) Common stock outstanding at December 31, 2019 includes 3,153,757 of Class A shares and 1,407,822 of Class B shares.

(3) During the annual impairment testing of goodwill in 2018, the Company determined that certain conditions had changed,

causing it to adjust several assumptions regarding subsidiaries that service the commercial boiler market. As a result,

the Company recorded a $6.78 million charge in 2018 for goodwill impairment. (See Note 2 - Other Assets in the 2019

Annual Report for more details).

(4) Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These

agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest

rate. These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.

(5) Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash

asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet. For December 31, 2019 and 2018, projected benefit

obligations exceeded plan assets. The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Deferred

income taxes", "Other postretirement liabilities", and "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)", a non-cash

sub-section of "Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2019 Annual Report for more details).

(6) For the years 2019 and 2018, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0 and $2.63 million, respectively, to

its defined benefit pension plan. The 2018 payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing

"Other postretirement liabilities"), and did not impact the Statement of Income.

(7) Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks. This note has been

expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2019 Annual Report.









Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements contain all



adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies and



procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements. These consolidated financial statements should be



read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2019. Statements other than historical



facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and



uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no duty to update



or revise these forward-looking statements.









Certain Significant Estimates and Risks. Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with



assumptions about future events. Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,



employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to



change. Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports



in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters. Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the



2019 Annual Report.









Retirement Plans: The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and

non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years. Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier

depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees. While not

100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced

the growth of the pension liability. Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate

union-sponsored multiemployer-defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees. Variables such

as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.









New Accounting Standards:



During February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU)

No. 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842). ASC 842 requires lessees to recognize the assets and liabilities that arise from all leases

that exceed twelve months in duration on the balance sheet, regardless if they are operating or financing type leases.

A lessee shall recognize on the balance sheet a liability to make future lease payments (the lease liability) and a right-of-use

asset representing the value of the right to use the asset for the remaining term of the lease agreement. ASC 842 is effective

for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2018, including interim periods. The Company adopted ASC 842 effective

January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method described in ASU No. 2018-11, 'Leases - Targeted Improvements', which

was issued in July, 2018. Under the optional transition method, the Company recognized any cumulative impact of initially

applying ASC 842 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings as of January 1, 2019.









Based on the guidance provided in ASC 842, the Company balance sheet at December 31, 2019 includes a total right-of-use

asset value of $4,431, and current liabilities of $(979) and long-term liabilities of $(3,452) related to future lease payments.

Leases at all of the Company's subsidiaries have been classified as operating leases. Therefore, all lease payments made

with respect to outstanding leases are reported as lease expense. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total lease expenses

of $1,394 were included in the calculation of operating income.









On January 1, 2019 the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-01, "Financial Instruments, Recognition and measurement of Financial

Assets and Liabilities", ASU 2018-03, "Technical Corrections and Improvements to Financial Instruments, Recognition and Measurement

of Financial Assets and Liabilities" and ASU 2018-13, "Fair Value Measurement, Disclosure Framework - Changes to the Disclosure

Requirements for Fair Value Measurement". The standards address the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of

certain financial instruments. The guidance requires equity investments to be measured at fair value with any changes recognized in net

income rather than in other comprehensive income. Upon adoption on January 1, 2019, the Company recognized a decrease to the

beginning balance of accumulated comprehensive income (AOCI), net of tax of $161 and a corresponding decrease to the beginning

balance of retained earnings related to the cumulative unrealized losses on equity securities as of December 31, 2018.









Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance provided

for its employees, limiting maximum exposure per occurrence by purchasing third-party stop-loss coverage.









Retiree Health Benefits: The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing

medical and/or prescription drug coverage from providers. Additionally, certain employees electing early retirement have the

option of receiving access to an insured defined benefit plan at a yearly stipulated cost or receiving a fixed dollar amount to

assist them in covering medical costs.









Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers' compensation,

and property damage. Well-known and reputable insurance carriers provide current coverage. All policies and corresponding

deductible levels are reviewed on an annual basis. Third-party administrators, approved by the Company and the insurance carriers,

handle claims and attempt to resolve them to the benefit of both the Company and its insurance carriers. The Company reviews

claims periodically in conjunction with administrators and adjusts recorded reserves as required.









General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named,

and may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions including claims related to property damage and/or personal

injury allegedly arising from products of the Company's subsidiaries or their predecessors. A number of these claims allege personal

injury arising from exposure to asbestos-containing material allegedly contained in certain boilers manufactured many years ago, or

through the installation or removal of heating systems. The Company's subsidiaries, directly and/or through insurance providers, are

vigorously defending all open asbestos cases, many of which involve multiple claimants and many defendants, which may not be

resolved for several years. Asbestos litigation is a national issue with thousands of companies defending claims. While the large majority

of claims have historically been resolved prior to the completion of trial, from time to time some claims may be expected to proceed to a

potentially substantial verdict against subsidiaries of the Company. Any such verdict would be subject to a potential reduction or reversal

of verdict on appeal, any set-off rights, and/or a reduction of liability following allocation of liability among various defendants. For example,

on July 23, 2013 and December 12, 2014, New York City State Court juries found numerous defendant companies, including a subsidiary

of the Company, responsible for asbestos-related damages in cases involving multiple plaintiffs. The subsidiary, whose share of the verdicts

amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or overturn

the verdicts, and granting of new trials. On February 9, 2015, the trial court significantly reduced the 2013 verdicts, reducing the subsidiary's

liability from $42 million to less than $7 million. Additionally, on May 15, 2015, the trial court reduced the subsidiary's liability in the 2014

verdict to less than $2 million. On October 30, 2015, the subsidiary settled these verdicts for significantly less than the trial courts' reduced

verdicts, with all such settled amounts being covered by applicable insurance. The Company believes, based upon its understanding of its

available insurance policies and discussions with legal counsel, that all pending legal actions and claims, including asbestos, should ultimately

be resolved (whether through settlements or verdicts) within existing insurance limits and reserves, or for amounts not material to the Company's

financial position or results of operations. However, the resolution of litigation generally entails significant uncertainties, and no assurance can

be given as to the ultimate outcome of litigation or its impact on the Company and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Company cannot predict the

extent to which new claims will be filed in the future, although the Company currently believes that the great preponderance of future asbestos

claims will be covered by existing insurance. There can be no assurance that insurers will be financially able to satisfy all pending and future

claims in accordance with the applicable insurance policies, or that any disputes regarding policy provisions will be resolved in favor of the

Company.









Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2019 charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were $956 thousand. Expenses

for legal counsel, consultants, etc., in defending these various actions and claims for the year were approximately $42 thousand. Prior year's

settlements and expenses, including amounts for self-insured asbestos cases, are disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report.









Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to obtaining,

amending or renewing permits required under various laws and associated regulations in order to operate each of its manufacturing facilities.

Based on the information presently available, management believes it has all necessary permits and expects that all permit applications currently

pending will be routinely handled and approved.









Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local environmental laws.

Among other things, these laws require the Company's subsidiaries to obtain and comply with the terms of a number of Federal, State and local

environmental regulations and permits, including permits governing air emissions, wastewater discharges, and waste disposal. The Company's

subsidiaries periodically need to apply for new permits or to renew or amend existing permits in connection with ongoing or modified operations.

In addition, the Company generally tracks and tries to anticipate any changes in environmental laws that might relate to its ongoing operations.

The Company believes its subsidiaries are in material compliance with all environmental laws and permits.









As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for response actions at

disposal areas containing waste materials from their operations. In the past five years, the Company has not received any notice that it or its

subsidiaries might be responsible for remedial clean-up actions under government supervision. However, one issue covered by insurance policies

remains open as of this date and is fully disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report. While it is not possible to be certain whether or how any new or old

matters will proceed, the Company does not presently have reason to anticipate incurring material costs in connection with any matters. View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burnham-holdings-inc-announces-year-2019-financial-results-301004852.html SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

