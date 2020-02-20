Burnham Holdings, Inc. : Declares Dividends And Announces Executive Changes

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (Pink Sheets: BURCA), the parent company of fourteen subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today announced common stock dividends.

At its meeting on February 20, 2020, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 13, 2020, with a record date of March 6, 2020.

The Company has recently announced several important executive changes that will become effective as of the Annual Meeting, April 27, 2020. Robert P. Newcomer, Chairman of the Board, will retire from the Board after serving 18 years in a variety of Board positions; including the last 2 years as Board Chairman. We are very appreciative of the countless contributions Mr. Newcomer has made to the success of the Company. George W. Hodges was elected the new Chairman of the Board, effective April 27, 2020. Mr. Hodges has served as a Director of the Company since 2006, serving on several Board committees, including the Audit Committee which he currently Chairs, as well as the Nominating Committee. Also effective April 27, 2020, Douglas S. Brossman has been named Vice Chairman of the Company. Mr. Brossman will also continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer where he will have responsibility for corporate matters, as well as overall strategy development and implementation.

For further information, see our press release dated February 13, 2020 announcing financial results for the year 2019.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Eden Resort and Conference Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 a.m. The stockholders record date for voting at the Annual Meeting has been established as March 2, 2020. Please call the Eden Resort direct at 717-569-6444 to make room reservations.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.