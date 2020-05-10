Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Burning Rock deepens cooperation with Illumina to promote development and standardization of NGS-based cancer therapy selection in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

SHANGHAI, China, May 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock and Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in gene sequencing and array-based technologies, jointly announced today that they are joining forces to promote the development and standardization of NGS-based cancer therapy selection in China based on Illumina’s NextSeqTM 550Dx system.

In 2015, Illumina’s sequencing technology and Burning Rock’s development and commercial capabilities were for the first time combined, providing China’s precision oncology market with advanced NGS-based cancer therapy selection solutions in the past five years. In 2020, as the first genetic testing company in China to achieve development of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for both circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and tissue based on the NextSeqTM 550Dx system agreement with Illumina, Burning Rock will further expand and deepen the application of NGS technologies in the field of cancer therapy selection.

The value of NGS application in precision medicine and companion diagnostics has been widely recognized by clinical experts and cancer patients. Compared with traditional genetic testing methods, NGS-based cancer therapy selection allows patients to understand the mutation of multiple genes related to cancer treatment, providing doctors and patients with one-stop targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs testing solutions, ultimately saving time and preserving samples.

In July 2018, Burning Rock’s innovative product "Human EGFR / ALK / BRAF / KRAS gene mutation detection kit (reversible end termination sequencing method)" based on Illumina sequencing system became the first NGS-based reagent kit to be approved by National Medication Products Administration (NMPA). Since then, tumor NGS testing can be officially used in Chinese hospitals. In the future, Burning Rock will continue to seek NMPA approvals for its IVD products based on NextSeqTM 550Dx and other sequencing systems to promote the implementation of tumor NGS products in hospitals and benefit more cancer patients.

“Through our long-term, close and pleasant cooperation with Illumina, we have delivered the world's leading NGS-based therapy selection solutions for clinical oncology, and improved the development and application of NGS-based cancer therapy selection in China.” said Mr. Han Yusheng, founder and CEO of Burning Rock. “Today we are delighted to announce that Burning Rock and Illumina will further deepen cooperation based on the NextSeqTM 550Dx system, to provide more high-quality molecular diagnostic solutions for clinical oncology treatment and promote the standardization of NGS-based cancer therapy selection in China.”

“Burning Rock is one of the leading precision oncology companies in China,” said Joydeep Goswami, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Planning at Illumina, said. “I am pleased to see that during the close cooperation with Illumina in the past five years, Burning Rock has continuously developed tumor diagnosis solutions that meet the needs of the local market. The new agreement is a testament to our strong cooperation in the past, and also the beginning of a more in-depth cooperation.”

Li Qing, General Manager of Greater China at Illumina, said: “Burning Rock has brought hope to countless Chinese patients by providing a series of tumor molecular diagnostic solutions. And we are very happy to be involved. In the future, I firmly believe that genetic testing technology will further change the current treatment paradigm for cancer and provide critical support to conquer this disease at an early date.”

About Burning Rock
Burning Rock, whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 185,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

Contact:
yuqing.shen@brbiotech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:02pPhilippines ramping up rice imports to boost stockpile amid pandemic
RE
08:50pDEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
EQ
08:44pBOC AVIATION : Southwest Airlines Agree to Sale-Leaseback Deal
DJ
08:43pJapan to extend foreign investment controls to Avigan suppliers - Yomiuri
RE
08:36pAYALA LAND : 1Q Net Fell 41% as Covid-19 Restrictions Hurt Sales
DJ
08:24pBHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
PU
08:24pSCENTRE : March 2020 Quarterly Operational Update
PU
08:05pClassic Minerals Ltd Capital Raising Concluded
AW
08:01pBurning Rock deepens cooperation with Illumina to promote development and standardization of NGS-based cancer therapy selection in China
GL
07:54pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Voluntary Suspension
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Semiconductor companies consider n..
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
3BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC AVIATION : Southwest Airlines Agree to Sale-Leaseback Deal
4CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Delay in Filing 2020 Q1 Financial State..
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : IEIC Welcomes Uber Technologies as New Founding Member

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group