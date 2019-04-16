Burns & Levinson : Partner Josef Volman Honored as "Outstanding Community Leader"

BOSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Josef Volman will be honored as an "Outstanding Community Leader" by Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Metrowest at the organization's Seize the Dream event on April 30, 2019. Volman will be honored with his wife, Dana, for their unfailing commitment and personal dedication to supporting vulnerable children, families and elders in the local community and beyond.

Volman is currently vice president of the Board of Directors of JFS and serves on the Board of Hillel at Tufts University. He was previously on the Board of Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland. Dana Volman currently serves on the Board of the Boston Jewish Film Festival and has volunteered with JFS for many years.

At Burns, Volman serves as co-chair of the firm's Business Law group, where he has built a reputation as a leading M&A deal maker. His practice focuses on the representation of entrepreneurs and investors, startup and emerging companies, and PE/VC funds through all phases of the investment and exit process on both the sell and buy sides of M&A transactions. He is a master connector who utilizes his vast network to facilitate capital raises and help business partners to source deals.

Volman is also considered one of the top sports M&A attorneys in the country. He has represented high-profile sports business clients for over 20 years, and has led the purchase and sale of over 10 minor league baseball, hockey and basketball teams. He is a founding member of Boston VC Sports, which was created to connect the vast entrepreneurial, enterprise and investing communities in Boston that are working at the intersection of the digital and sports marketplaces.

Volman has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and was named an M&A Trailblazer by The National Law Journal in 2017. He received his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law and his B.A. from Tufts University.

