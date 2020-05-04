Burns & McDonnell : Bolsters Transportation Construction Capabilities, Hiring Steve Kellerman

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need to restore and fortify the nation's critical infrastructure steadily grows, Steve Kellerman has joined Burns & McDonnell to lead and expand construction services for transportation projects across the U.S. Kellerman will support a range of alternative delivery transportation projects, including highways, bridges, roads and rail systems.

"Transportation infrastructure is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and strengthening this foundational system will be imperative moving forward from a global crisis," says Mike DeBacker, vice president and Transportation Group general manager at Burns & McDonnell. "Steve is deeply passionate about designing and building innovative transportation infrastructure that will support our communities for generations. His wealth of industry experience, robust leadership abilities and dynamic vision perfectly position him to lead our transportation construction services in this critical moment and beyond."

With two decades of transportation construction experience, Kellerman has spearheaded large-scale infrastructure projects for public and private sector clients throughout the Midwest. As chief engineer for a regional construction company, he oversaw construction of major interchanges, bridges and interstates and led development projects for residential, commercial and retail properties.

Most recently, Kellerman served as third-party manager for a $288 million design-build project in eastern Kansas, supporting the construction of 27 bridges and two diverging diamond interchanges.

"Now more than ever, complex transportation projects require multidisciplinary collaboration and reliable, cost-effective design," Kellerman says. "I am proud to lead a team that has decades of experience in designing and building some of the nation's most challenging transportation structures. We diligently assess a project's unique risks, complexity, budget and schedule to tailor our approach and deliver solutions that meet and exceed our clients' expectations."

Backed by a nationwide team, the firm's alternative delivery services provide a full range of delivery options for transportation projects, including:

Construction management

Design-build

Design-bid-build

Engineer-procure-construct (EPC)

Owner's engineer

Program management

"As our clients continue to move toward more integrated delivery models, our commitment to each project remains the same: Make sure it's done safely, on schedule and on budget," says Matt Ralston, senior vice president and Construction/Design-Build Group general manager at Burns & McDonnell. "With the tools, resources and attitude necessary to provide high-quality, turnkey solutions, transportation agencies trust us to routinely execute comprehensive design and construction projects. We are designed to build transportation infrastructure that will stand the test of time as the foundation of our country's growth and economic prosperity."

Kellerman is a licensed professional engineer in Kansas and Missouri and previously served on the board of directors for the Heavy Constructors Association of Kansas City. He earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

