Bursa Malaysia Berhad : BOEM Adjusts Level of Civil Monetary Penalties for Oil & Gas Companies

02/07/2020 | 05:48am EST
Release Date
02/06/2020
Washington, DC
Contacts
Email
Tracey Moriarty
Phone
(703) 787-1571

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced a Final Rule that implements the 2020 inflation adjustments for the maximum daily civil monetary penalties contained in BOEM regulations in accordance with Federal law.

The Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act (FCPIAA) of 2015 requires Federal agencies to adjust the level of civil monetary penalties for inflation annually. These adjustments are intended to maintain the deterrent effect of civil penalties and to further the policy goals of the underlying statutes.

Under the FCPIAA of 2015, this rule adjusts the maximum civil monetary penalties per day per violation upward by 1.8% to $45,463 for violations under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and to $48,192 for violations under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.

The Final Rule will be available via the Federal Register on February 7, 2020. The adjusted penalty levels will take effect immediately upon publication of this rule.

Questions about the Final Rule can be addressed by Deanna Meyer-Pietruszka, from BOEM's Office of Policy, Regulation and Analysis at Deanna.Meyer-Pietruszka@boem.gov

Disclaimer

BOEM - Bureau of Ocean Energy Management published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:47:02 UTC
