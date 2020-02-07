Bursa Malaysia Berhad : BSP Rediscount Rates Effective 07 February 2020 and Rediscount Availments for January 2020

02.07.2020

In accordance with the Monetary Board decision to cut policy rates by 25 basis points during its 06 February 2020 meeting, the applicable BSP rediscount rates for loans under the Peso Rediscount Facility have been set as follows effective 07 February 2020:



Loan Maturity Rate (%) 1-90 days 5.19650 91-180 days 6.14300

The Peso rediscount rates are based on the latest BSP overnight lending rate plus a spread depending on the term of the loan in accordance with Circular No. 1071 dated 08 January 2020 on Revised Rediscount/Lending Rates for Peso and Dollar/Yen.

Meanwhile, the applicable BSP rediscount rates for loans under the Exporters Dollar and Yen Rediscount Facility (EDYRF) have been set as follows for February 2020:

Loan Maturity

Rate (%)

Dollar

Yen 1-90 days

4.69763 2.88983 91-180 days 5.64413 3.83633 181-360 days 7.53713

5.72933

The EDYRF rates are based on the 90-day London Inter-Bank Offered Rate plus a spread depending on the term of the loan.

Further, there were no availments under the Peso Rediscount Facility and the EDYRF for the period covering 01 to 31 January 2020.