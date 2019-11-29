Bursa Malaysia Berhad : CPI annual rate of change estimated at 0.3%

Summary
Based on the information made available until the date of the present flash estimate, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was 0.3% in November 2019 (0.3 percentage points higher than in October). The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was 0.6% (0.3% in the previous month). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated at -3.2% (in October, the final value was -4.5%).
The estimated CPI monthly rate was -0.1% (in October, the final value was nil and -0.4% in November 2018), while the CPI 12-month average rate was estimated at 0.4% (the same value as in the previous month).
The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was 0.2% (-0.1% in October). The November CPI final results will be released on December 11th, 2019.
Disclaimer
Statistics Portugal published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:05 UTC