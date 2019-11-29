Bursa Malaysia Berhad : CPI annual rate of change estimated at 0.3%

Based on the information made available until the date of the present flash estimate, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate was 0.3% in November 2019 (0.3 percentage points higher than in October). The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was 0.6% (0.3% in the previous month). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated at -3.2% (in October, the final value was -4.5%).

The estimated CPI monthly rate was -0.1% (in October, the final value was nil and -0.4% in November 2018), while the CPI 12-month average rate was estimated at 0.4% (the same value as in the previous month).

The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was 0.2% (-0.1% in October). The November CPI final results will be released on December 11th, 2019.