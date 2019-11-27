Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Drivers want to have the choice of technologies when buying a new car

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:48am EST

Drivers want options for which vehicles they buy in the transition to low-carbon mobility in a new pan-European survey run by independent polling company Opinium and commissioned by the UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) and FuelsEurope. With responses from 1,000 people in the UK and 10,000 in total across Europe, the survey reveals that consumers see a role for efficient internal combustion engines powered by cleaner fuels, alongside battery and hydrogen engines.

UKPIA Director-General Stephen Marcos Jones, said, 'This survey shows that the public wants choice when they buy a new car and that low-carbon liquid fuels are seen as part of that choice. UKPIA's Future Vision publication from July this year showed some of the pathways to delivering low-carbon liquids fuels that would make use of existing logistics and infrastructure to deliver vastly improved emissions performance and these survey results show that the consumer sees a role for such fuels too. Now we want to work with the Government to make these fuels a reality in the UK and be able to deliver their decarbonising potential at scale of these technologies - biofuels, synthetic fuels and hydrogen.'

The survey also highlighted that consumers will need time to adapt to alternative mobility solutions, with an overwhelming proportion of respondents being heavily reliant on their cars. Consumers support the development of electric cars, but for now the combination of price, range and infrastructure are factors which would prevent them from considering an electric car as their next vehicle purchase. While those barriers still remain, over two thirds of the respondents would opt for hybrid or internal combustion engines.

Launched in September 2019, the online survey reached 1,002 UK consumers and over 10,000 across 10 EU Member States (Belgium, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Spain, UK). All surveys were run in national languages.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

  • The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) represents eight oil refining and marketing companies that operate the six major oil refineries in the UK and source over 85% of the transport fuels used. UKPIA members also own around 1,250 of the UK's 8,476 filling stations in the UK.
  • Further details on the role the downstream oil sector can play in the transition to a low-carbon are available in our 'Future Vision' document, accessible at www.ukpia.com/publications. For more information visit our website or contact info@ukpia.com.

Disclaimer

UKPIA - UK Petroleum Industry Association published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
06:01aGK RESOURCES : Announces $5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement of Shares
AQ
06:01aPANASONIC : TOUGHBOOK initiative to cut delivery time to 30 days a hit with partners and customers; Delivery time of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Windows notebooks and tablets reduced to 30 working days
AQ
06:01aZTE : and China Telecom complete the industry's first uplink enhancement FAST verification
AQ
06:01aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : to Supply Thrusters to Leader in Robotic Net Cleaners for the Aquaculture Industry
AQ
06:01aABBVIE : Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
06:01aABBVIE : Inc. - Rule 2.10 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
PR
06:01aON DECK CAPITAL : Finnegan's Toys & Gifts Is OnDeck's Small Business Of The Month
PR
06:01aAmphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
GL
06:01aBailey Nelson Announces Significant Black Friday Discounts
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : SEB says no need for action over money laundering 'red flags' report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group