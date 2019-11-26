Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Funding for regional projects at the heart of discussion during PIDA week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:08am EST

Cairo, 25 November 2019 (ECA) - The financing of cross-border infrastructure projects is a key driver for progress and acceleration of Africa's regional integration.

Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, Chief Executive Officer of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) thinks that a stronger public-private partnership could hasten the investment in these regional projects.

Mayaki was speaking at the Continental Business Network (CBN) Media breakfast, organised in the sidelines of PIDA week in Cairo. PIDA stands for the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA)

Examples of regional projects include two hydropower projects in East and West Africa (Rusizi III and Sambangalou Dam respectively) and the Nigeria-Algeria Gas Pipeline project that is at an advanced stage of financial close.

'more than 60 per cent of infrastructure projects in Africa are funded publicly' explained Mayaki, adding that the know-how that was built-in financing national projects can be leveraged to finance regional projects.

Mayaki argued that that CBN is a platform which could look at challenges and obstacles to financing regional projects on the continent. The CBN aims to 'crowd- in' financing and support for infrastructure projects by creating a platform for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

UN Economic Commission for Africa studies show that infrastructure development in Africa can potentially raise GDP by 2 per cent and develop the backbone for rapid industrialization, boosting the capacity to generate more domestic resources.

Speaking at that CBN media breakfast, Robert Lisinge, Chief of Energy, Infrastructure and Services Section at the ECA recalled the importance to harmonize policies, laws and regulations which pertain to infrastructure investment.

'When we are talking about regional projects, one of the challenges is to have a standardized environment for investment in infrastructure across countries', he noted.

Lisinge highlighted the need for a better understanding of the perceived risks related to transboundary infrastructure investments as well as the development of a common framework to harmonize the laws, policies and regulations to facilitate their implementation. This explains why ECA developed the model PIDA Law which is now being domesticated in African countries.

He also noted that ECA has recently created a division of private sector development and finance to enable private and public entities to access high-quality technical advisory services.

The Programme for Infrastructure Development (PIDA) provides the strategic framework for priority projects to transform Africa through the construction of modern infrastructure into an interconnected and integrated continent.

The Africa Union's Agenda 2063 anticipates that 'world-class integrative infrastructure' will propel Intra African trade to 50 per cent by 2045 and Africa's share of global trade from 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

2019 PIDA Week

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aSilicon Valley Adjusts to New Reality as $100 Billion Evaporates
DJ
05:45aSoftBank Shareholders Criticize Company After WeWork Wipeout
DJ
05:45aGM Battle Against Fiat Chrysler Faces Sizable Hurdles
DJ
05:45aTETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
05:43aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : European industries unite to call for an ambitious EU industrial strategy
PU
05:43aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :incorporation of joint venture company
PU
05:43aMMC BHD : Corporation Berhad Records Higher Profit Before Zakat and Taxation at RM120 Million, Up 35% for Third Quarter 2019
PU
05:43aGOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES : 2019/2020 Unaudited Interim Results Announcement (For the six months ended 30 September 2019)
PU
05:43aINFOSYS : Launches Cyber Next Platform-Based Offerings, Powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel
PU
05:42aINVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
2INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Chief Aims High With His Wager On Tiffany -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group