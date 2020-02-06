Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Intl community supports China in fighting novel coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING - Many countries and international organizations have provided materials and other kinds of support for China in combating and controlling the novel coronavirus epidemic.

As of 12 pm (0400 GMT) local time on Feb 6, China has received materials and other assistance over the fight against the epidemic from Belarus, Pakistan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Estonia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, and Ghana, as well as from the United Nations Children's Fund, which have expressed their understanding and support in real actions.

Meanwhile, companies, institutions, friendship personnel and overseas Chinese communities in Russia, the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Iran, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Peru have made donations.

Among them, non-governmental groups in the United States donated medical detection equipment, and their counterparts from the Republic of Korea, Russia and Malaysia have provided hazmat suits, goggles and medical face masks many times.