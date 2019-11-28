Log in
Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Latest Rubber Statistical Bulletin now available from IRSG

11/28/2019 | 05:43am EST
As the sole international body representing the global rubber industry, with its remit centred largely on the provision of timely and relevant economic and statistical information to industry stakeholders, the Secretariat of the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) publishes data on production, consumption, trade and prices - covering both natural rubber (NR) and synthetic rubber (SR) - on a quarterly basis in its flagship documents, the Rubber Statistical Bulletin and the Rubber Industry Report.

The October - December 2019 edition of Rubber Statistical Bulletin is now available from the IRSG.

Annual subscriptions and single copies can be purchased by non-members via the website of the IRSG: www.rubberstudy.com or contacting directly the secretariat.

Disclaimer

IRSG - International Rubber Study Group published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 10:42:04 UTC
