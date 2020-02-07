Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Manufacturing turnover at record level

The index value for turnover in manufacturing was 164.0 (2005=100) in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 160.7 in the previous quarter, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

1 The index value for period m is the average of period m, m-1 and m-2.

Figure 1. Index of turnover for manufacturing. Seasonally adjusted. Three-month moving average¹. 2005=100

Seasonally-adjusted figures show that the turnover in Norwegian manufacturing increased by 2.1 per cent from the third to the fourth quarter of 2019. Both the domestic and export market contributed to the growth. The largest contribution to the increase in Norwegian manufacturing came from the industry fabricated metal products which saw a increase of 11 per cent in the period. The industry grouping refined petroleum, chemicals and pharmaceuticals also contributed to the growth. Increased prices on refined petroleum products was a contributing factor to the increased turnover for the industry grouping refined petroleum, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Figure 2. Selected industries. Seasonally adjusted. Three-month moving average¹

Monthly change: slightly increase in manufacturing turnover in December

Total Norwegian manufacturing turnover increased by 1.0 per cent from November to December 2019, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

The industry building of ships and oil platforms contributed the most to the growth in Norwegian manufacturing turnover, with an increase of almost 22 per cent in the period.

Other industries that also contributed positively were:

Computer and electrical equipment

Textiles and wearing apparel

Basic chemicals

On the other hand, repair, installation of machinery and fabricated metal products contributed the most to curb the positive development in total manufacturing turnover.

Monthly change: decrease in turnover in manufacturing in the euro area in November 2019

Manufacturing turnover in the euro area decreased by 0.3 per cent from October to November 2019, according to seasonally-adjusted figures. Total turnover in Norwegian manufacturing increased by 0.2 per cent in the same period. In the other Scandinavian countries, the turnover in Denmark went up by 0.3 per cent and decreased by 0.1 per cent in Sweden per cent, according to Eurostat.

Norwegian manufacturing turnover had an annual growth of 5.7 per cent from 2018 to 2019. Both the domestic and export market contributed to the increase was 5.8 and 5.6 per cent respectively. The domestic turnover stood for 57 per cent of the total turnover in manufacturing.

The year as a whole the industry ships and oil platforms and machinery and equipment contributed the most to the increased manufacturing turnover. The industry grouping refined petroleum, chemicals and pharmaceuticals had a decline in turnover and contributed to curbing the positive development in the manufacturing turnover in 2019.