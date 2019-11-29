Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Retailer Announcements Bolster Support for Scottish Lamb Ahead of St Andrews Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:48am EST

In the last two weeks, major retailers Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have stated an intention to move to 100 percent British lamb across their UK stores.

These announcements have come at a time when the Scottish sheep sector are fully behind a campaign to make tasty Scotch lamb the dish of the day on St Andrews Day. The campaign #LambForStAndrewsDay is calling on rural communities, butchers, supermarkets, restaurants and families across Scotland to enjoy top quality Scotch Lamb PGI for their lunch and dinners on Saturday, 30 November.

The idea was first developed by George Purves, Managing Director of United Auctions, and organisations like QMS and NFU Scotland have been supporting the campaign with restaurants and events across Scotland making lamb a central fixture at their St Andrews Day meals.

NFU Scotland Livestock Committee Chairman Jimmy Ireland said: 'The recent announcements by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer are very welcome and demonstrate a growing demand for home-produced lamb.

'Over the last few years, NFU Scotland has often highlighted to all retailers the opportunities to reduce the volume of imported lamb in the UK. The NFU Scotland Shelf Watch campaign has seen NFU Scotland members count more than 8,000 packs of lamb in the last three years to identify the supermarkets which are doing the most to support Scottish farmers and crofters producing high-quality lamb.

'We also know that a lot of butchers across the country are doing a fantastic job at supporting Scotch Lamb PGI and it's important that we continue to support local businesses like them.

'The campaign to make Scotch Lamb PGI a central part of our St Andrews Day meals is a fantastic initiative which NFU Scotland is delighted to support. However, with these announcements from retailers, and the reliable support from butchers, there is now the opportunity to put fresh, tasty Scotch lamb on plates all year round.

'Supporting local produce, like Scotch Lamb PGI, is vital to ensure that you are supporting sustainable grass-fed produce.'

Ends

Contact Bob Carruth on 0131 472 4006

Disclaimer

National Farmers' Union of Scotland published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Fire Incident Involving Hong Kong Property Project
PU
05:08aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change of Registered Office Address of Trustee of Mapletree Logistics Trust
PU
05:08aIMMOFINANZ AG : DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
PU
05:08aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 19 DECEMBER 2019, 11 : 30 a.m. at Meeting Room of Soho 2, 6/F, Ibis Hong Kong Central & Sheung Wan, No. 28 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (or any adjournment thereof)
PU
05:08aPENTAMASTER INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement - overseas regulatory annoucement of the holding company
PU
05:08aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :quarterly update pursuant to rule 1313(2) of the listing manual
PU
05:08aTRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Non related party transactions brahim's holdings berhad proposed disposal of dewina host sdn bhd
PU
05:08aONCIMMUNE : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:08aPJSC Gazprom 3Q Net Profit Fell 45%
DJ
05:06aSCANCOM : MTN Nigeria Appoints Modupe Kadri, ED/CFO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
3KINNEVIK AB : Temporary increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik
4E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON moves forward successfully with innogy integration; operating business solid
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group