Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Retailer Announcements Bolster Support for Scottish Lamb Ahead of St Andrews Day

In the last two weeks, major retailers Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have stated an intention to move to 100 percent British lamb across their UK stores.

These announcements have come at a time when the Scottish sheep sector are fully behind a campaign to make tasty Scotch lamb the dish of the day on St Andrews Day. The campaign #LambForStAndrewsDay is calling on rural communities, butchers, supermarkets, restaurants and families across Scotland to enjoy top quality Scotch Lamb PGI for their lunch and dinners on Saturday, 30 November.

The idea was first developed by George Purves, Managing Director of United Auctions, and organisations like QMS and NFU Scotland have been supporting the campaign with restaurants and events across Scotland making lamb a central fixture at their St Andrews Day meals.

NFU Scotland Livestock Committee Chairman Jimmy Ireland said: 'The recent announcements by Waitrose and Marks & Spencer are very welcome and demonstrate a growing demand for home-produced lamb.

'Over the last few years, NFU Scotland has often highlighted to all retailers the opportunities to reduce the volume of imported lamb in the UK. The NFU Scotland Shelf Watch campaign has seen NFU Scotland members count more than 8,000 packs of lamb in the last three years to identify the supermarkets which are doing the most to support Scottish farmers and crofters producing high-quality lamb.

'We also know that a lot of butchers across the country are doing a fantastic job at supporting Scotch Lamb PGI and it's important that we continue to support local businesses like them.

'The campaign to make Scotch Lamb PGI a central part of our St Andrews Day meals is a fantastic initiative which NFU Scotland is delighted to support. However, with these announcements from retailers, and the reliable support from butchers, there is now the opportunity to put fresh, tasty Scotch lamb on plates all year round.

'Supporting local produce, like Scotch Lamb PGI, is vital to ensure that you are supporting sustainable grass-fed produce.'

Ends

Contact Bob Carruth on 0131 472 4006