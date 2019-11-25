Log in
Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Sectoral Confidence Indices

11/25/2019 | 04:53am EST
Services confidence index realized as 91.3

Seasonally adjusted confidence index which was 90.7 for services in October increased by 0.7% in November to 91.3. In services sector; business situation and demand-turnover indices increased by 2.9% and 2.7% respectively to 89.3 and 87.6 compared to the previous month. However demand-turnover expectation index decreased by 2.9% to 97.1.

Retail trade confidence index realized as 101.2

Seasonally adjusted retail trade confidence index decreased by 1.1% in November to 101.2. In retail trade sector; current volume of stock and business activity-sales expectation indices decreased by 2.2% and 2.5% respectively to 105.6 and 103.1 compared to the previous month. On the other hand, business activity-sales index increased by 1.8% to 95 in November.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, November 2019

Construction confidence index realized as 63.9

Seasonally adjusted construction confidence index which was 65.1 in previous month decreased by 1.9% in November to 63.9. In construction sector; current overall order books index decreased by 8.1% to 44.5 while total employment expectation index increased by 1.7% to 83.3 compared to the previous month.

Seasonally adjusted sectoral confidence indices, sub-indices and the rate of
changes, November 2019

The next release on this subject will be on December 25, 2019.
_______________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS

Sectoral confidence indices can take value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:52:06 UTC
