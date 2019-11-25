Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Shearwater GeoServices awarded Black Sea 3D seismic acquisition contract by Shell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:18am EST

25th November 2019

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') is pleased to announce the award of a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell).

The survey covers an area of approximately 600 sqkm in the western Black Sea. The one-month project will commence in Q4 2019 and will be conducted by the Polar Empress.

'We are very pleased to receive this award by Shell which will employ the Polar Empress in continuation of other successful work offshore Turkey this season' said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

For further information:
Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88

About Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS:
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has approximately 600 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Schlumberger.

Disclaimer

Shearwater Geoservices AS published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aCHINA PROPERTIES INVESTMENT : Proposed share consolidation
PU
06:48aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham plc
PU
06:48aJEOL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeaway.com NV
PU
06:48aXINJI SHAXI : Voluntary announcement business update - memorandum of strategic cooperation
PU
06:48aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06:48aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham plc
PU
06:48aMAJOR TRANSACTION : Singapore mrt tel concession agreement
PU
06:48aYESTAR HEALTHCARE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
06:48aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:48aCAMBRIDGE COGNITION : expands eCOA offering and wins contract with top 10 pharmaceutical company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4CHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: Global Times
5Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group