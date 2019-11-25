Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Shearwater GeoServices awarded Black Sea 3D seismic acquisition contract by Shell

25th November 2019

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS ('Shearwater') is pleased to announce the award of a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell).

The survey covers an area of approximately 600 sqkm in the western Black Sea. The one-month project will commence in Q4 2019 and will be conducted by the Polar Empress.

'We are very pleased to receive this award by Shell which will employ the Polar Empress in continuation of other successful work offshore Turkey this season' said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

Irene Waage Basili, CEO, Shearwater GeoServices, phone: +47 90 09 86 88

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world's largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of geophysical acquisition techniques, effective surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has approximately 600 employees, an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA and Schlumberger.