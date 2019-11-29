Bursa Malaysia Berhad : THC UPDATE - Ennore (India) import/export

Friday, November 29, 2019

CMA CGM informs its customers of the following THC update in Ennore, India:

Effective December 4th, 2019 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Port : Ennore, India

: Ennore, India Perimeter : Import/Export

: Import/Export Cargo : Dry, Reefer, Hazardous, OOG

: Dry, Reefer, Hazardous, OOG Payment: Collect/Prepaid

Amounts

Dry : INR 5,700 per 20' | INR 8,000 per 40'| INR 9,200 per 45'

: INR 5,700 per 20' | INR 8,000 per 40'| INR 9,200 per 45' Reefer export : INR 11,150 per 20' | INR 16,400 per 40'

: INR 11,150 per 20' | INR 16,400 per 40' Reefer import : INR 12,150 per 20' | INR 16,400 per 40'

: INR 12,150 per 20' | INR 16,400 per 40' Hazardous : INR 7,300 per 20' | INR 10,600 per 40' | 12,200 per 45'

: INR 7,300 per 20' | INR 10,600 per 40' | 12,200 per 45' OOG: INR 7,200 per 20' | INR 10,400 per 40'

(*)The associated basic freights are available here: https://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/prices-finder. Bunker-related surcharges, THC (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season charges and similar charges and Safety and Security-related surcharges may also apply and are accessible at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder. Other charges such as contingency charges and local charges may be applicable.

Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about any other pricing information