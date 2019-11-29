Bursa Malaysia Berhad : THC UPDATE - Ennore (India) import/export

Friday, November 29, 2019
CMA CGM informs its customers of the following THC update in Ennore, India:
Effective December 4th, 2019 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
-
Port: Ennore, India
-
Perimeter: Import/Export
-
Cargo: Dry, Reefer, Hazardous, OOG
-
Payment: Collect/Prepaid
Amounts
-
Dry: INR 5,700 per 20' | INR 8,000 per 40'| INR 9,200 per 45'
-
Reefer export: INR 11,150 per 20' | INR 16,400 per 40'
-
Reefer import: INR 12,150 per 20' | INR 16,400 per 40'
-
Hazardous: INR 7,300 per 20' | INR 10,600 per 40' | 12,200 per 45'
-
OOG: INR 7,200 per 20' | INR 10,400 per 40'
(*)The associated basic freights are available here: https://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/prices-finder. Bunker-related surcharges, THC (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season charges and similar charges and Safety and Security-related surcharges may also apply and are accessible at http://www.cma-cgm.com/ebusiness/tariffs/charge-finder. Other charges such as contingency charges and local charges may be applicable.
Please contact your local CMA CGM office should you require information about any other pricing information
Disclaimer
CMA CGM SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:57:04 UTC