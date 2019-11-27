Bursa Malaysia Berhad : Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in October 2019

Log in
Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in October 2019

0
11/27/2019 | 04:08am EST

In October 2019, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 473.3 thousand or by 4.1% above the registered in October 2018. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in October 2019 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 44.0%, followed by those with professional purpose - 28.7%, and with holiday and recreation purposes - 27.3%.

In October 2019, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 766.4 thousand or by 3.7% more in comparison with October 2018. In October 2019, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes was 45.4%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 35.8%, and with professional purpose - 18.8%.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:07:05 UTC
