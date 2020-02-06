Log in
Bursa Malaysia Berhad : VP Amr Kamel Leads Afreximbank Delegation to President Saied of Tunisia

02/06/2020 | 05:08am EST

Afreximbank Executive Vice President Amr Kamel (left) with President Kais Saied of Tunisia after their meeting in Tunis.

A delegation of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) led by Amr Kamel, Executive Vice President (Business Development and Corporate Banking), met yesterday with President Kais Saied of Tunisia as part of a mission to the country to participate in the third Financing Investment and Trade in Africa (FITA2020) Forum taking place in Tunis.

Briefing President Saied about Afreximbank's activities, Mr. Kamel said that the Bank's recent initiatives in Tunisia included a $500 million programme directed at public and private sector companies and another $500 million programme designed to support Tunisian banks.

He announced that the Bank planned to reopen its branch office in Tunisia to help cover its activities in the North African region, saying that Afreximbank was committed to intensifying its operations in Tunisia.

President Saied pledged the readiness of the Tunisian authorities to facilitate the work of Afreximbank in the country, noting the need for investment in several sectors of the country, including health and education.

Also yesterday, Mr. Kamel took part in a high-level panel on Succeeding the Industrialization and Productive Transformation held as part of FITA2020 to discuss ways to drive industrialization and structural transformation in Africa. Presenting Afreximbank's industrialization and export development strategy, he told the audience that the objective was to stimulate a consistent expansion and diversification of African production and trade, adding that the Bank had recently undertaken several initiatives and interventions to promote Africa's industrialization. Those included the development of industrial parks/export processing zones; centres of excellence for medical services; African quality assurance centres; and an SME programme.

Accompanying Mr. Kamel on the mission were Ayman El Zoghby, Senior Manager, Intra-African Trade Initiative; Mohamed Sayed, Senior Manager, Client Relations; and Dr. Abdelaziz El-Marzougui, Senior Strategist, Strategy and Innovation.

Afreximbank Executive Vice President Amr Kamel (left) with Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, on the sidelines of the FITA2020 Forum in Tunis.

Disclaimer

African Export-Import Bank published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:07:02 UTC
