Busan Fishcake, Korea's Top Producer of Fish Cakes, Expedites Expansion into Global Market with Well-being and LOHAS Products

Busan Fishcake Co. Ltd., the top producer of fish cakes in Korea, is expediting expansion into the global fish cake market, leveraging its best quality and top production capacity of 50 tons per day.

With its rigorous sanitary control system and constant research on consumer tastes, Busan Fishcake maintains traditional tastes and concentrates efforts on developing and producing trusted and enjoyable foods.

Major products of Busan Fishcake include fish cakes for meals, fusion cooking, restaurants, ordinary cooking and simple cooking.

Fish cakes for meals are suitable healthy food materials for students and groups as they do not contain added MSG, food preservatives or synthetic sweeteners.

Products for fusion cooking realized fresh and tasteful food textures by reflecting appetites of new generations. Those for restaurants are products designed for fish cake soups and side dishes. Products for ordinary cooking are tailored for convenient cooking at home. Those for simple cooking consist of products for fish cake soups or snacks.

Founded in March 1974, Busan Fishcake has been dedicated to producing ‘fish cakes’ only for over 40 years. With unique technology and knowhow, it has been maintaining tradition with pride as well as expanding into the global market to promote health of people around the world by reflecting trends and integrating well-being, lifestyle of health and sustainability (LOHAS).

