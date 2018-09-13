Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Busan Metropolitan City : to Host the 23rd Busan International Film Festival and G-STAR 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 07:01am EDT

Busan Metropolitan City has announced that it will host the 23rd Busan International Film Festival and G-STAR 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005007/en/

Busan Metropolitan City in Korea hosts the 23rd Busan International Film Festival and G-STAR 2018. T ...

Busan Metropolitan City in Korea hosts the 23rd Busan International Film Festival and G-STAR 2018. The 23rd Busan International Film Festival will feature 323 movies on 30 screens from October 4th to 13th, and an international gaming event, G-Star 2018 will be held at BEXCO in Busan from November 15th to 18th, 2018. The photo shows the 22nd Busan International Film Festival 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 23rd Busan International Film Festival will feature 323 movies on 30 screens from October 4th to 13th, and the nation’s best gaming expo, G-Star 2018 will be held at BEXCO in Busan from November 15th to 18th, 2018.

During the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, 323 movies from 79 countries will be screened on 30 screens in five theaters, including the Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, Lotte Cinema Centum City and Megabox Haeundae.

Films include 115 World Premiere films (85 long films, 30 short films) and 25 International Premiere films (24 long films, 1 short).

The opening film chosen for this year’s festival is “Beautiful Days” directed by Yun Jero and the selected closing film is “Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy” directed by Yuen Woo-ping from Hong Kong.

Beginning this year, a new section, BUSAN Classic, has been created to introduce the works of master filmmakers and the restorative works of movies and classics that yearn to be seen again, and the overall number of screenings and programs has increased.

Major events include Hand Printing, Master Class, Platform Busan, Open Talk, and outdoor stage greetings. The Asian Film Market and the Entertainment Intellectual Property Market will also be opened at the same time, which are expected to become a practical platform for businesses. (www.biff.kr)

Game Show & Trade, All-Round ‘G-STAR 2018’ will be held in BEXCO, Busan from November 15th to 18th, 2018.

During G-Star, various events such as domestic and overseas gaming exhibitions (BTC), business consulting booths (BTB), conferences, investment market, recruitment fair, and game award ceremonies will be held.

Busan Metropolitan City has been the host city of G-Star since 2009, and this year marks the 10th year that Busan is holding this annual event in the city. In 2017, the scale was the largest ever with 2,857 booths from 676 companies in 35 countries attending, and more than 220,000 people visiting the event.

G-STAR 2018 will be a hub for the global gaming market and a venue for launching new games, as well as a festival where participants can both do business and experience the culture of gaming. (www.gstar.or.kr)


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pSHOPRITE : Ramsey shoprite awards winner of healthy recipe contest
AQ
01:12pFYOLO TECHNOLOGY : St. joseph's loses thriller in georgia
AQ
01:12pSHOPRITE : Supermarkets opening all over, but some towns go begging
AQ
01:11pHARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pBARS COFF : Megs McLean Joins Thursday Night Football Kickoff Tonight with Baristas White Coffee Following NFL MNF Success
AQ
01:11pGlobal Stocks Buoyed by Fresh Trade Hope Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
DJ
01:10pMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : software licenses and maintenance support
AQ
01:10pG1 THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pIntellipharmaceutics Closes US$0.5 Million Convertible Debenture Financing
AQ
01:10pBAUSCH HEALTH : Salix Announces U.S. Launch of PLENVU, the First and Only 1-Liter PEG Bowel Cleansing Preparation for Colonoscopies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
4AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
5UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : UPM KYMMENE OYJ : recognised as the industry's most responsible company in the global Dow Jo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.