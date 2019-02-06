Bushveld Minerals hopes to list in Johannesburg by Q3

Bushveld Minerals, which has vanadium operations in South African and coal operations in Madagascar, said the listing was not intended to raise capital but would allow investment from South Africa where its core business was located.

"If to do that it means that we participate in the secondary market or we do a placing is a decision we will make in due course," chief executive Fortune Mojapelo told Reuters on the sidelines of an African mining conference.

Mojapelo said he hoped to have the transaction completed by between the second and third quarters of this year.

