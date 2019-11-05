Business Activity in October Climbed at Slowest Rate in More Than Three Years

By Allison Prang

Business activity grew at the slowest rate in more than three years, according to the IHS Markit U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index.

The final reading for the U.S. Services Business Activity Index for October was 50.6, IHS Markit said, slightly lower than September's 50.9 reading.

IHS Markit said workforce numbers fell by the steepest rate since December 2009.

"Such a weakening of the survey's employment index will likely feed through to the official jobs numbers as we move toward the end of the year," IHS Markit Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said in prepared remarks.

IHS Markit said the New Business Index fell below 50 for the first time since IHS Markit started collecting data. A reading below 50 indicates a decline.

The U.S. Composite PMI Output Index was 50.9. For September, it was 51. IHS Markit said the service sector's results "dampened overall growth, offsetting signs of faster growth in manufacturing." The composite reading takes into account the results from the services and manufacturing indexes.

