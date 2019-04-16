"Business Applications @ the Speed of Thought with Joget" Hackathon at Carnegie Mellon University Addresses Provider Data Quality Problems in Healthcare

Carnegie Mellon undergraduate students at the Tepper School of Business participated in the “Business Applications @ the Speed of Thought with Joget” hackathon held at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, 29th March and Saturday, 30th March 2019.

The students were challenged to address issues that arise from provider data quality, one of the most debilitating problems in the healthcare industry. Provider data refers to physicians, hospitals, health professionals, and any other practitioners and institutions who deliver coordinated healthcare services. According to the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare (CAQH), healthcare industry stakeholders spend over $2 billion annually maintaining provider databases. A lack of quality and accurate provider database impacts business processes, patient care, and leads to a multitude of critical issues.

Based on the business case presented by Mokxa Technologies LLC, a healthcare IT company and a strategic Joget partner, the hackathon challenge was to design a solution and create a web or mobile application that addresses at least one issue related to provider data management involving two or more stakeholders in the healthcare industry. As the hackathon was to be completed within 24 hours, student teams used the Joget no-code/low-code rapid application development platform to develop and demonstrate their solutions.

The students came up with some brilliant ideas, channeled their personal experiences and conceptualized integration of cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to create fully functional applications which included back-end processes and front-end user interfaces (UI).

"It was refreshing to see how students leveraged new and emerging technologies like Joget, no-code low-code platforms and how these technologies can accelerate application development. I see no-code low-code technologies like Joget as the future of application development,” said Param Vir Singh, Carnegie Bosch Chair, Director, PNC Center for Financial Services Innovation and Associate Professor of Business Technologies at the David A Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University.

On the scene: Students impress judges with their concepts and execution

The top prize was awarded to team Tartans. Emma Chai, Roshni Mehta and Steve Wong created a fully functional application that leveraged the power of push notifications to engage both healthcare providers and consumers to persist accurate provider data in directories.

Second place went to David Cheung and Jacqueline Zhang from team CMU Tartans. They demonstrated a very thorough concept that leveraged blockchain to tackle the provider data issues.

In third and fourth place were teams Teppers (Jihang Hur, Roshini Sriram, and Stephanie Tseng) and Tartan (Rishabh Jain and Xinda Zhou) respectively. While Teppers incorporated provider-consumer chat sessions together with very detailed and complex forms to showcase the concept, Rishabh and Xinda dug deep into some consumer experiences to conceptualize thorough workflow processes.

“Thanks to Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business students, faculty members and judges for making this hackathon a huge success. It was an amazing experience to see how business students took on the challenge to demonstrate working applications in less than 24 hours,” said Raveesh, CEO of Joget. “This is exactly what the Joget platform is meant to do, to enable users to deliver faster. With a visual and web-based approach, the platform empowers anyone to instantly build and maintain apps anytime, anywhere.”

