Business Architecture Associates Announces its 2020 Training Schedule and In-house Training Packages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Business Architecture Associates, Inc. (BAA) is pleased to announce its public, in-house, and online business architecture training options for 2020.



In 2020, BAA will deliver its five-day Business Architecture Boot Camp™ Series in London (April 20-24), Chicago (April 27-May 1), and San Francisco (October 12-16). The Boot Camp Series, comprised of BAA courses 1-5, prepares attendees to practice the discipline and sit for the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® exam.



Training dates in London, Chicago, and San Francisco, with additional dates to be announced later, reflect the growing global demand from business professionals seeking to mature their understanding of the discipline.



BAA is also pleased to announce new In-house, business architecture training packages:



Business Architecture Practice Jumpstart:



The three-day Business Architecture Practice Jumpstart package enables in-house teams to accelerate formal practice deployment. BAA courses 1-3 focus on total immersion, building the foundational business architecture, and establishing a formal practice.



Business Architecture Baseline Jumpstart:



The three-day Business Architecture Baseline Jumpstart package expedites the drafting of a capability map, value streams, and information map, and begins with the foundations course, followed by a two-day mapping workshop. Working sessions leverage formal reference models, which are readily available to members of the Business Architecture Guild®.



Business Architecture Boot Camp:



The Business Architecture Boot Camp™ package brings the five-day Boot Camp Series in-house to provide in-house teams with in-depth, end-to-end business architecture training, readying them to practice and immediately sit for CBA® exam.



BAA has trained industry professionals across the globe in all aspects of business architecture, enhancing their ability to deliver value to their organizations while advancing their professional skills.



According to Chelsea Garfield, Senior Enterprise Business Solutions Architect, Citizens Property Insurance and Certified Business Architect (CBA)®, "I'm officially a Certified Business Architect. BAA training set me up perfectly to pass the CBA exam."



BAA is also announcing that it will deliver its Business Architecture Immersion course, Live Online, on January 7-8 (Americas and European time zones) and on January 8-9 (Asia Pacific time zones). This course is ideal for individuals trying to obtain an end-to-end understanding of business architecture and for those with travel limitations.



About Business Architecture Associates, Inc.



Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is dedicated to training businesses in the practice and use of business architecture, an established practice that aligns business strategies with operational tactics. Founded by industry pioneers Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, these in demand experts work across a wide range of industries to successfully establish and leverage business architecture to deliver lasting business value. BAA is a Guild Accredited Training Partner® (GATP®), as designated by the Business Architecture Guild®, a member-based professional association that promotes best practices and expands the knowledgebase of the business architecture discipline.



For more information go to https://www.businessarchitectureassociates.com/

