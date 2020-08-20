Business Employment Dynamics in Alaska – Fourth Quarter 2019

News Release Information 20-1612-SAN

Thursday, August 20, 2020

From September 2019 to December 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Alaska totaled 25,548, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments numbered 25,427, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 121 jobs in the private sector during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 1,392. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 10.2 percent of private-sector employment in Alaska; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 6.2 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Alaska, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 21,488 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1,931 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 4,060 jobs gained in the fourth quarter of 2019, similar to the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 10.2 percent of private-sector employment in Alaska; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 5.6 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Alaska, contracting establishments lost 21,653 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2019, similar to the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 3,774 jobs, an increase of 406 jobs from the previous quarter.)

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 3 of the 11 industry sectors in Alaska in the fourth quarter of 2019. Education and health services had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 444 jobs. This was the result of 2,441 gross job gains and 1,997 gross job losses. The construction industry had a net gain of 370 jobs. The leisure and hospitality industry sector showed a net loss of 1,026 jobs, the largest loss of any sector in the state. Alaska's transportation and warehousing industry sector had a net loss of 572 jobs.

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for First Quarter 2020 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

Category Gross job gains and job losses

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Total private Gross job gains 27,051 24,748 26,955 23,615 25,548 11.0 10.0 10.8 9.5 10.2 At expanding establishments 22,763 20,802 22,386 19,557 21,488 9.3 8.4 9.0 7.9 8.6 At opening establishments 4,288 3,946 4,569 4,058 4,060 1.7 1.6 1.8 1.6 1.6 Gross job losses 24,029 22,229 25,350 25,007 25,427 9.8 9.0 10.2 10.1 10.2 At contracting establishments 19,680 18,611 21,187 21,639 21,653 8.0 7.5 8.5 8.7 8.7 At closing establishments 4,349 3,618 4,163 3,368 3,774 1.8 1.5 1.7 1.4 1.5 Net employment change 3,022 2,519 1,605 -1,392 121 1.2 1.0 0.6 -0.6 0.0 Construction Gross job gains 3,551 2,830 2,829 2,273 3,023 21.9 16.5 16.9 14.3 18.5 At expanding establishments 3,029 2,257 2,342 1,846 2,569 18.7 13.2 14.0 11.6 15.7 At opening establishments 522 573 487 427 454 3.2 3.3 2.9 2.7 2.8 Gross job losses 2,628 2,683 2,775 2,848 2,653 16.2 15.7 16.5 17.8 16.2 At contracting establishments 2,180 2,223 2,267 2,426 2,179 13.4 13.0 13.5 15.2 13.3 At closing establishments 448 460 508 422 474 2.8 2.7 3.0 2.6 2.9 Net employment change 923 147 54 -575 370 5.7 0.8 0.4 -3.5 2.3 Retail trade Gross job gains 2,155 2,286 2,116 2,118 2,176 6.0 6.4 5.9 6.0 6.1 At expanding establishments 1,905 2,015 1,674 1,744 1,700 5.3 5.6 4.7 4.9 4.8 At opening establishments 250 271 442 374 476 0.7 0.8 1.2 1.1 1.3 Gross job losses 2,352 1,934 2,502 2,333 2,632 6.6 5.4 7.0 6.5 7.5 At contracting establishments 1,982 1,617 2,083 2,033 2,205 5.6 4.5 5.8 5.7 6.3 At closing establishments 370 317 419 300 427 1.0 0.9 1.2 0.8 1.2 Net employment change -197 352 -386 -215 -456 -0.6 1.0 -1.1 -0.5 -1.4 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 2,433 2,460 2,605 2,109 1,894 12.3 12.4 12.9 10.2 9.4 At expanding establishments 1,819 2,057 2,247 1,722 1,559 9.2 10.4 11.1 8.3 7.7 At opening establishments 614 403 358 387 335 3.1 2.0 1.8 1.9 1.7 Gross job losses 2,537 2,356 1,935 2,353 2,466 12.7 12.0 9.6 11.5 12.2 At contracting establishments 2,071 2,122 1,650 2,052 2,005 10.4 10.8 8.2 10.0 9.9 At closing establishments 466 234 285 301 461 2.3 1.2 1.4 1.5 2.3 Net employment change -104 104 670 -244 -572 -0.4 0.4 3.3 -1.3 -2.8 Professional and business services Gross job gains 3,328 2,811 2,702 2,502 2,698 12.1 10.1 9.8 9.2 9.8 At expanding establishments 2,524 2,365 2,157 2,130 2,206 9.2 8.5 7.8 7.8 8.0 At opening establishments 804 446 545 372 492 2.9 1.6 2.0 1.4 1.8 Gross job losses 2,819 3,178 2,810 2,509 2,455 10.3 11.5 10.2 9.1 8.8 At contracting establishments 2,029 2,573 2,262 2,036 2,054 7.4 9.3 8.2 7.4 7.4 At closing establishments 790 605 548 473 401 2.9 2.2 2.0 1.7 1.4 Net employment change 509 -367 -108 -7 243 1.8 -1.4 -0.4 0.1 1.0 Education and health services Gross job gains 2,259 2,027 2,283 2,223 2,441 4.5 4.1 4.6 4.4 4.8 At expanding establishments 2,001 1,749 1,845 1,909 2,169 4.0 3.5 3.7 3.8 4.3 At opening establishments 258 278 438 314 272 0.5 0.6 0.9 0.6 0.5 Gross job losses 1,739 2,349 2,207 2,094 1,997 3.5 4.7 4.4 4.2 4.0 At contracting establishments 1,482 1,946 1,892 1,868 1,707 3.0 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.4 At closing establishments 257 403 315 226 290 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.6 Net employment change 520 -322 76 129 444 1.0 -0.6 0.2 0.2 0.8 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 4,907 5,290 5,773 5,142 4,853 13.7 14.7 15.7 14.0 13.3 At expanding establishments 3,891 4,104 4,371 3,946 3,724 10.9 11.4 11.9 10.7 10.2 At opening establishments 1,016 1,186 1,402 1,196 1,129 2.8 3.3 3.8 3.3 3.1 Gross job losses 5,646 3,725 6,152 5,202 5,879 15.8 10.4 16.8 14.1 16.1 At contracting establishments 4,348 2,864 4,814 4,238 4,757 12.2 8.0 13.1 11.5 13.0 At closing establishments 1,298 861 1,338 964 1,122 3.6 2.4 3.7 2.6 3.1 Net employment change -739 1,565 -379 -60 -1,026 -2.1 4.3 -1.1 -0.1 -2.8 Other services Gross job gains 850 831 1,035 850 796 8.8 8.6 10.6 8.7 8.2 At expanding establishments 750 687 936 737 712 7.8 7.1 9.6 7.5 7.3 At opening establishments 100 144 99 113 84 1.0 1.5 1.0 1.2 0.9 Gross job losses 754 832 859 980 816 7.8 8.6 8.9 10.0 8.4 At contracting establishments 650 735 754 864 717 6.7 7.6 7.8 8.8 7.4 At closing establishments 104 97 105 116 99 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.0 Net employment change 96 -1 176 -130 -20 1.0 0.0 1.7 -1.3 -0.2