Business Employment Dynamics in Florida – Third Quarter 2019

News Release Information 20-847-ATL

Tuesday, May 05, 2020

From June 2019 to September 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Florida were 508,398, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 441,736, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 66,662 in the private sector during the third quarter of 2019. In the previous quarter, gross job gains exceeded gross job losses by 13,660. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See the Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 6.5 percent of private-sector employment in Florida; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 5.8 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Florida, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 384,190 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 12,542 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 124,208 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 4,980 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 5.7 percent of private-sector employment in Florida; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 5.8 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Florida, contracting establishments lost 335,895 jobs in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 29,528 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 105,841 jobs, a decrease of 15,912 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 8 of the 11 industry sectors in Florida in the third quarter of 2019. Leisure and hospitality had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 16,570 jobs. This was the result of 99,148 gross job gains and 82,578 gross job losses. The education and health services industry had a net gain of 11,713 jobs. Information showed a net loss of 1,300 jobs, the largest loss of any sector in the state.

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics for Fourth Quarter 2019 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

Category Gross job gains and job losses

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Sept.

2018 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept.

2019 Sept.

2018 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept.

2019 Total private Gross job gains 519,828 494,076 470,398 500,836 508,398 6.8 6.4 6.1 6.5 6.5 At expanding establishments 408,473 372,626 351,978 371,648 384,190 5.3 4.8 4.6 4.8 4.9 At opening establishments 111,355 121,450 118,420 129,188 124,208 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.6 Gross job losses 440,722 466,878 428,898 487,176 441,736 5.8 6.1 5.6 6.3 5.7 At contracting establishments 341,020 343,305 330,537 365,423 335,895 4.5 4.5 4.3 4.7 4.3 At closing establishments 99,702 123,573 98,361 121,753 105,841 1.3 1.6 1.3 1.6 1.4 Net employment change 79,106 27,198 41,500 13,660 66,662 1.0 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 Construction Gross job gains 47,668 49,551 49,754 48,499 49,420 8.8 9.0 8.8 8.6 8.7 At expanding establishments 34,321 34,885 35,511 33,735 33,979 6.3 6.3 6.3 6.0 6.0 At opening establishments 13,347 14,666 14,243 14,764 15,441 2.5 2.7 2.5 2.6 2.7 Gross job losses 44,128 44,506 42,919 48,197 45,158 8.1 8.1 7.7 8.5 8.0 At contracting establishments 31,253 31,008 30,705 33,340 31,837 5.7 5.6 5.5 5.9 5.6 At closing establishments 12,875 13,498 12,214 14,857 13,321 2.4 2.5 2.2 2.6 2.4 Net employment change 3,540 5,045 6,835 302 4,262 0.7 0.9 1.1 0.1 0.7 Manufacturing Gross job gains 18,032 17,551 15,854 16,868 15,228 4.8 4.7 4.2 4.4 3.9 At expanding establishments 14,956 14,217 12,813 13,474 12,044 4.0 3.8 3.4 3.5 3.1 At opening establishments 3,076 3,334 3,041 3,394 3,184 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.8 Gross job losses 14,758 14,845 12,860 14,989 14,126 3.9 4.0 3.4 3.9 3.7 At contracting establishments 11,689 11,190 9,868 11,111 11,179 3.1 3.0 2.6 2.9 2.9 At closing establishments 3,069 3,655 2,992 3,878 2,947 0.8 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.8 Net employment change 3,274 2,706 2,994 1,879 1,102 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.5 0.2 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 17,742 18,398 16,617 18,338 17,192 5.1 5.3 4.7 5.3 4.8 At expanding establishments 13,512 13,525 12,629 13,580 13,164 3.9 3.9 3.6 3.9 3.7 At opening establishments 4,230 4,873 3,988 4,758 4,028 1.2 1.4 1.1 1.4 1.1 Gross job losses 15,317 17,165 13,997 17,253 15,361 4.5 4.9 4.0 4.9 4.4 At contracting establishments 10,968 11,981 10,093 12,364 11,152 3.2 3.4 2.9 3.5 3.2 At closing establishments 4,349 5,184 3,904 4,889 4,209 1.3 1.5 1.1 1.4 1.2 Net employment change 2,425 1,233 2,620 1,085 1,831 0.6 0.4 0.7 0.4 0.4 Retail trade Gross job gains 66,789 64,251 65,518 60,830 59,384 5.8 5.6 5.9 5.4 5.3 At expanding establishments 56,008 53,540 51,742 49,410 48,915 4.9 4.7 4.7 4.4 4.4 At opening establishments 10,781 10,711 13,776 11,420 10,469 0.9 0.9 1.2 1.0 0.9 Gross job losses 66,863 72,104 59,308 67,168 59,490 5.9 6.4 5.3 6.0 5.4 At contracting establishments 56,196 54,020 51,118 55,493 49,838 5.0 4.8 4.6 5.0 4.5 At closing establishments 10,667 18,084 8,190 11,675 9,652 0.9 1.6 0.7 1.0 0.9 Net employment change -74 -7,853 6,210 -6,338 -106 -0.1 -0.8 0.6 -0.6 -0.1 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 18,257 21,135 14,244 19,518 20,676 6.6 7.4 4.6 6.3 6.6 At expanding establishments 15,277 17,458 11,541 15,519 16,315 5.5 6.1 3.7 5.0 5.2 At opening establishments 2,980 3,677 2,703 3,999 4,361 1.1 1.3 0.9 1.3 1.4 Gross job losses 13,066 12,000 20,044 14,442 12,791 4.8 4.2 6.4 4.7 4.1 At contracting establishments 10,139 8,902 17,115 10,993 10,101 3.7 3.1 5.5 3.6 3.2 At closing establishments 2,927 3,098 2,929 3,449 2,690 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.9 Net employment change 5,191 9,135 -5,800 5,076 7,885 1.8 3.2 -1.8 1.6 2.5 Information Gross job gains 7,473 8,310 6,588 7,199 6,558 5.4 6.0 4.7 5.2 4.8 At expanding establishments 5,697 6,633 4,929 5,553 5,052 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.0 3.7 At opening establishments 1,776 1,677 1,659 1,646 1,506 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.1 Gross job losses 7,970 7,069 7,739 7,420 7,858 5.8 5.1 5.6 5.4 5.7 At contracting establishments 5,904 5,048 6,123 5,369 6,018 4.3 3.6 4.4 3.9 4.4 At closing establishments 2,066 2,021 1,616 2,051 1,840 1.5 1.5 1.2 1.5 1.3 Net employment change -497 1,241 -1,151 -221 -1,300 -0.4 0.9 -0.9 -0.2 -0.9 Financial activities Gross job gains 29,672 31,469 29,906 34,762 31,810 5.1 5.5 5.2 6.0 5.5 At expanding establishments 21,964 21,900 21,124 24,282 22,643 3.8 3.8 3.7 4.2 3.9 At opening establishments 7,708 9,569 8,782 10,480 9,167 1.3 1.7 1.5 1.8 1.6 Gross job losses 26,522 28,140 26,700 31,164 27,583 4.6 4.9 4.6 5.3 4.7 At contracting establishments 19,129 19,392 18,677 22,219 19,560 3.3 3.4 3.2 3.8 3.3 At closing establishments 7,393 8,748 8,023 8,945 8,023 1.3 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.4 Net employment change 3,150 3,329 3,206 3,598 4,227 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.8 Professional and business services Gross job gains 106,210 103,479 89,985 106,260 103,683 7.7 7.5 6.6 7.6 7.4 At expanding establishments 82,802 75,804 65,665 78,085 76,671 6.0 5.5 4.8 5.6 5.5 At opening establishments 23,408 27,675 24,320 28,175 27,012 1.7 2.0 1.8 2.0 1.9 Gross job losses 92,524 95,557 86,108 97,894 94,098 6.7 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.7 At contracting establishments 69,133 68,361 62,337 69,823 69,696 5.0 5.0 4.5 5.0 5.0 At closing establishments 23,391 27,196 23,771 28,071 24,402 1.7 2.0 1.7 2.0 1.7 Net employment change 13,686 7,922 3,877 8,366 9,585 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.7 Education and health services Gross job gains 65,610 57,123 61,030 67,836 65,136 5.1 4.4 4.6 5.1 5.0 At expanding establishments 53,711 45,138 46,158 51,715 52,396 4.2 3.5 3.5 3.9 4.0 At opening establishments 11,899 11,985 14,872 16,121 12,740 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.2 1.0 Gross job losses 50,616 52,132 55,184 63,704 53,423 4.0 4.0 4.2 4.9 4.0 At contracting establishments 39,523 38,904 43,323 48,457 40,069 3.1 3.0 3.3 3.7 3.0 At closing establishments 11,093 13,228 11,861 15,247 13,354 0.9 1.0 0.9 1.2 1.0 Net employment change 14,994 4,991 5,846 4,132 11,713 1.1 0.4 0.4 0.2 1.0 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 102,550 88,109 84,118 85,480 99,148 8.4 7.1 6.8 6.9 7.9 At expanding establishments 81,022 66,185 65,758 63,149 75,557 6.6 5.3 5.3 5.1 6.0 At opening establishments 21,528 21,924 18,360 22,331 23,591 1.8 1.8 1.5 1.8 1.9 Gross job losses 78,329 85,352 75,485 90,604 82,578 6.3 6.9 6.1 7.2 6.6 At contracting establishments 64,237 66,710 60,865 71,455 65,082 5.2 5.4 4.9 5.7 5.2 At closing establishments 14,092 18,642 14,620 19,149 17,496 1.1 1.5 1.2 1.5 1.4 Net employment change 24,221 2,757 8,633 -5,124 16,570 2.1 0.2 0.7 -0.3 1.3 Other services Gross job gains 20,221 19,758 19,706 18,922 18,448 7.7 7.4 7.4 7.2 7.0 At expanding establishments 14,901 13,887 14,320 12,708 12,901 5.7 5.2 5.4 4.8 4.9 At opening establishments 5,320 5,871 5,386 6,214 5,547 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.4 2.1 Gross job losses 18,325 20,155 17,180 20,251 18,976 7.0 7.6 6.5 7.7 7.1 At contracting establishments 12,881 13,862 12,146 13,914 13,305 4.9 5.2 4.6 5.3 5.0 At closing establishments 5,444 6,293 5,034 6,337 5,671 2.1 2.4 1.9 2.4 2.1 Net employment change 1,896 -397 2,526 -1,329 -528 0.7 -0.2 0.9 -0.5 -0.1