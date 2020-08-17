Business Employment Dynamics in Iowa — Fourth Quarter 2019

News Release Information 20-1457-CHI

Monday, August 17, 2020

From September 2019 to December 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in Iowa were 75,734, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 69,937, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Bryan Droste noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 5,797 jobs in the private sector during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 4,566. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 5.8 percent of private-sector employment in Iowa; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 6.2 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In Iowa, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 63,707 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 6,525 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 12,027 jobs gained in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 513 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 5.3 percent of private-sector employment in Iowa; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 5.6 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In Iowa, contracting establishments lost 58,872 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 4,284 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 11,065 jobs, an increase of 959 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 8 of the 10 industry sectors in Iowa in the fourth quarter of 2019. Leisure and hospitality had an over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 1,999 jobs. This was the result of 14,278 gross job gains and 12,279 gross job losses. The transportation and warehousing sector had a net gain of 1,766 jobs. Professional and business services (-1,808) and construction (-618) were the only two sectors to record net job losses over-the-quarter in the state.

BED data for the states have been included in table 2 of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics release for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Total private Gross job gains 75,879 67,346 75,896 68,696 75,734 5.8 5.1 5.8 5.3 5.8 At expanding establishments 64,051 56,349 63,153 57,182 63,707 4.9 4.3 4.8 4.4 4.9 At opening establishments 11,828 10,997 12,743 11,514 12,027 0.9 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.9 Gross job losses 69,658 71,892 73,362 73,262 69,937 5.3 5.4 5.6 5.6 5.3 At contracting establishments 58,788 62,080 62,324 63,156 58,872 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.5 At closing establishments 10,870 9,812 11,038 10,106 11,065 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 Net employment change 6,221 -4,546 2,534 -4,566 5,797 0.5 -0.3 0.2 -0.3 0.5 Construction Gross job gains 7,696 7,494 9,552 8,280 8,120 10.0 9.6 12.3 10.7 10.4 At expanding establishments 6,153 6,082 7,822 6,789 6,402 8.0 7.8 10.1 8.8 8.2 At opening establishments 1,543 1,412 1,730 1,491 1,718 2.0 1.8 2.2 1.9 2.2 Gross job losses 8,702 9,172 7,326 8,061 8,738 11.2 11.8 9.4 10.4 11.2 At contracting establishments 6,888 7,730 5,910 6,589 6,943 8.9 9.9 7.6 8.5 8.9 At closing establishments 1,814 1,442 1,416 1,472 1,795 2.3 1.9 1.8 1.9 2.3 Net employment change -1,006 -1,678 2,226 219 -618 -1.2 -2.2 2.9 0.3 -0.8 Manufacturing Gross job gains 7,339 6,018 6,307 5,145 6,255 3.3 2.7 2.8 2.3 2.7 At expanding establishments 6,980 5,879 5,884 4,876 5,940 3.1 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.6 At opening establishments 359 139 423 269 315 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 Gross job losses 4,812 5,722 5,429 6,766 5,491 2.1 2.5 2.4 3.0 2.5 At contracting establishments 4,505 5,264 5,047 6,575 5,098 2.0 2.3 2.2 2.9 2.3 At closing establishments 307 458 382 191 393 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 Net employment change 2,527 296 878 -1,621 764 1.2 0.2 0.4 -0.7 0.2 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 3,372 2,969 3,236 2,348 3,328 5.1 4.5 4.9 3.6 5.0 At expanding establishments 2,931 2,657 2,929 1,904 2,968 4.4 4.0 4.4 2.9 4.5 At opening establishments 441 312 307 444 360 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.5 Gross job losses 2,416 3,215 2,871 3,225 2,267 3.6 4.9 4.3 4.9 3.4 At contracting establishments 1,997 2,766 2,548 2,847 1,845 3.0 4.2 3.8 4.3 2.8 At closing establishments 419 449 323 378 422 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.6 Net employment change 956 -246 365 -877 1,061 1.5 -0.4 0.6 -1.3 1.6 Retail trade Gross job gains 9,224 8,996 9,062 8,935 9,417 5.2 5.1 5.2 5.1 5.4 At expanding establishments 8,331 7,986 7,899 8,020 8,532 4.7 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.9 At opening establishments 893 1,010 1,163 915 885 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.5 Gross job losses 9,729 9,142 11,505 9,706 8,949 5.5 5.1 6.5 5.6 5.2 At contracting establishments 8,589 8,373 9,890 8,678 7,977 4.9 4.7 5.6 5.0 4.6 At closing establishments 1,140 769 1,615 1,028 972 0.6 0.4 0.9 0.6 0.6 Net employment change -505 -146 -2,443 -771 468 -0.3 0.0 -1.3 -0.5 0.2 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 3,973 2,479 2,956 3,139 4,459 6.7 4.1 4.9 5.2 7.2 At expanding establishments 3,540 2,043 2,481 2,756 4,067 6.0 3.4 4.1 4.6 6.6 At opening establishments 433 436 475 383 392 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.6 Gross job losses 2,062 3,236 2,755 3,076 2,693 3.5 5.4 4.6 5.1 4.4 At contracting establishments 1,757 2,944 2,362 2,408 2,335 3.0 4.9 3.9 4.0 3.8 At closing establishments 305 292 393 668 358 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.1 0.6 Net employment change 1,911 -757 201 63 1,766 3.2 -1.3 0.3 0.1 2.8 Financial activities Gross job gains 3,527 3,166 4,454 3,765 3,908 3.3 2.9 4.0 3.4 3.6 At expanding establishments 2,809 2,666 3,538 3,105 3,177 2.6 2.4 3.2 2.8 2.9 At opening establishments 718 500 916 660 731 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.6 0.7 Gross job losses 3,371 3,338 4,202 3,752 3,722 3.1 3.0 3.8 3.4 3.4 At contracting establishments 2,767 2,763 3,601 3,287 3,099 2.5 2.5 3.3 3.0 2.8 At closing establishments 604 575 601 465 623 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.6 Net employment change 156 -172 252 13 186 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 Professional and business services Gross job gains 9,863 9,296 11,211 9,669 9,073 7.0 6.7 8.1 6.9 6.5 At expanding establishments 7,437 7,608 9,090 7,111 6,853 5.3 5.5 6.6 5.1 4.9 At opening establishments 2,426 1,688 2,121 2,558 2,220 1.7 1.2 1.5 1.8 1.6 Gross job losses 11,644 9,596 9,642 10,151 10,881 8.3 6.9 6.9 7.3 7.8 At contracting establishments 9,307 7,760 7,675 8,488 8,488 6.6 5.6 5.5 6.1 6.1 At closing establishments 2,337 1,836 1,967 1,663 2,393 1.7 1.3 1.4 1.2 1.7 Net employment change -1,781 -300 1,569 -482 -1,808 -1.3 -0.2 1.2 -0.4 -1.3 Education and health services Gross job gains 10,390 8,608 8,911 8,711 9,993 4.7 3.9 4.1 4.0 4.6 At expanding establishments 9,001 7,085 7,427 7,682 8,696 4.1 3.2 3.4 3.5 4.0 At opening establishments 1,389 1,523 1,484 1,029 1,297 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.6 Gross job losses 8,752 9,673 9,554 8,413 8,429 4.0 4.4 4.4 3.8 3.8 At contracting establishments 7,668 8,605 8,506 7,459 7,274 3.5 3.9 3.9 3.4 3.3 At closing establishments 1,084 1,068 1,048 954 1,155 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 Net employment change 1,638 -1,065 -643 298 1,564 0.7 -0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.8 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 14,358 12,604 13,817 12,401 14,278 10.1 8.7 9.6 8.7 9.9 At expanding establishments 11,783 9,803 10,805 9,730 11,408 8.3 6.8 7.5 6.8 7.9 At opening establishments 2,575 2,801 3,012 2,671 2,870 1.8 1.9 2.1 1.9 2.0 Gross job losses 12,028 12,546 14,053 14,025 12,279 8.4 8.7 9.7 9.8 8.5 At contracting establishments 10,027 10,672 11,863 11,747 10,395 7.0 7.4 8.2 8.2 7.2 At closing establishments 2,001 1,874 2,190 2,278 1,884 1.4 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.3 Net employment change 2,330 58 -236 -1,624 1,999 1.7 0.0 -0.1 -1.1 1.4 Other services Gross job gains 2,902 2,632 3,333 3,150 3,058 7.4 6.8 8.5 7.9 7.6 At expanding establishments 2,480 2,132 2,703 2,625 2,624 6.3 5.5 6.9 6.6 6.5 At opening establishments 422 500 630 525 434 1.1 1.3 1.6 1.3 1.1 Gross job losses 2,615 2,654 2,388 2,721 2,920 6.7 6.8 6.1 6.9 7.3 At contracting establishments 2,117 2,224 1,994 2,300 2,121 5.4 5.7 5.1 5.8 5.3 At closing establishments 498 430 394 421 799 1.3 1.1 1.0 1.1 2.0 Net employment change 287 -22 945 429 138 0.7 0.0 2.4 1.0 0.3