Business Employment Dynamics in South Carolina – Third Quarter 2019

From June 2019 to September 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in South Carolina were 106,317, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 101,624, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 4,693 jobs in the private sector during the third quarter of 2019. During the previous quarter, gross job gains exceeded gross job losses by 1,941. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the third quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 6.0 percent of private-sector employment in South Carolina; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 5.8 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In South Carolina, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 88,482 in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 2,516 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 17,835 jobs gained in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 1,556 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the third quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 5.7 percent of private-sector employment in South Carolina; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 5.8 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In South Carolina, contracting establishments lost 89,059 jobs in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5,567 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 12,565 jobs, a decrease of 1,257 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in 7 of the 11 industry sectors in South Carolina in the third quarter of 2019. Leisure and hospitality had the largest over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 2,637 jobs. This was the result of 25,405 gross job gains and 22,768 gross job losses. The professional and business services industry and the other services industry had net job gains of 854 and 823, respectively. Information showed a net loss of 960 jobs, the largest loss of any sector in the state.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

Category Gross job gains and job losses

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Sept.

2018 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept.

2019 Sept.

2018 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept.

2019 Total private Gross job gains 100,477 128,913 113,237 110,389 106,317 5.8 7.4 6.4 6.3 6.0 At expanding establishments 84,736 107,474 93,539 90,998 88,482 4.9 6.2 5.3 5.2 5.0 At opening establishments 15,741 21,439 19,698 19,391 17,835 0.9 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.0 Gross job losses 112,911 93,825 106,262 108,448 101,624 6.5 5.4 6.0 6.2 5.7 At contracting establishments 97,437 78,518 89,889 94,626 89,059 5.6 4.5 5.1 5.4 5.0 At closing establishments 15,474 15,307 16,373 13,822 12,565 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.7 Net employment change -12,434 35,088 6,975 1,941 4,693 -0.7 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.3 Construction Gross job gains 7,142 8,402 7,951 7,924 7,869 6.9 8.1 7.6 7.5 7.4 At expanding establishments 5,804 6,665 6,495 6,641 6,166 5.6 6.4 6.2 6.3 5.8 At opening establishments 1,338 1,737 1,456 1,283 1,703 1.3 1.7 1.4 1.2 1.6 Gross job losses 8,464 7,996 8,104 7,392 7,502 8.1 7.7 7.7 7.0 7.0 At contracting establishments 7,110 6,848 6,648 5,973 6,558 6.8 6.6 6.3 5.7 6.1 At closing establishments 1,354 1,148 1,456 1,419 944 1.3 1.1 1.4 1.3 0.9 Net employment change -1,322 406 -153 532 367 -1.2 0.4 -0.1 0.5 0.4 Manufacturing Gross job gains 7,854 10,474 8,613 8,931 7,268 3.1 4.2 3.3 3.5 2.9 At expanding establishments 7,393 9,333 7,789 8,231 6,859 2.9 3.7 3.0 3.2 2.7 At opening establishments 461 1,141 824 700 409 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.2 Gross job losses 7,846 6,604 6,564 6,977 7,391 3.1 2.6 2.5 2.7 2.9 At contracting establishments 6,871 5,422 5,989 6,418 6,960 2.7 2.1 2.3 2.5 2.7 At closing establishments 975 1,182 575 559 431 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.2 Net employment change 8 3,870 2,049 1,954 -123 0.0 1.6 0.8 0.8 0.0 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 3,090 3,834 3,727 3,429 3,359 4.3 5.3 5.2 4.7 4.5 At expanding establishments 2,735 3,109 2,964 2,911 2,824 3.8 4.3 4.1 4.0 3.8 At opening establishments 355 725 763 518 535 0.5 1.0 1.1 0.7 0.7 Gross job losses 3,417 3,070 3,147 3,029 3,390 4.7 4.3 4.3 4.1 4.6 At contracting establishments 2,829 2,366 2,500 2,521 2,878 3.9 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.9 At closing establishments 588 704 647 508 512 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.7 0.7 Net employment change -327 764 580 400 -31 -0.4 1.0 0.9 0.6 -0.1 Retail trade Gross job gains 14,691 15,344 16,558 15,094 14,687 5.9 6.1 6.5 5.9 5.8 At expanding establishments 12,523 13,224 14,418 13,285 12,804 5.0 5.3 5.7 5.2 5.1 At opening establishments 2,168 2,120 2,140 1,809 1,883 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.7 Gross job losses 17,656 13,644 14,566 15,828 15,385 7.1 5.5 5.8 6.3 6.1 At contracting establishments 15,492 11,981 13,160 13,880 13,501 6.2 4.8 5.2 5.5 5.4 At closing establishments 2,164 1,663 1,406 1,948 1,884 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.7 Net employment change -2,965 1,700 1,992 -734 -698 -1.2 0.6 0.7 -0.4 -0.3 Transportation and warehousing Gross job gains 3,333 6,327 4,071 3,720 3,569 5.0 9.3 5.9 5.3 5.1 At expanding establishments 3,009 5,742 3,544 3,076 3,073 4.5 8.4 5.1 4.4 4.4 At opening establishments 324 585 527 644 496 0.5 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.7 Gross job losses 3,869 3,414 4,816 3,172 2,993 5.8 5.0 7.0 4.6 4.3 At contracting establishments 3,472 2,979 4,349 2,704 2,729 5.2 4.4 6.3 3.9 3.9 At closing establishments 397 435 467 468 264 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.4 Net employment change -536 2,913 -745 548 576 -0.8 4.3 -1.1 0.7 0.8 Information Gross job gains 1,430 1,430 2,285 1,864 1,289 5.0 5.1 8.4 6.8 4.7 At expanding establishments 1,220 999 2,010 1,587 1,065 4.3 3.6 7.4 5.8 3.9 At opening establishments 210 431 275 277 224 0.7 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.8 Gross job losses 1,910 1,494 1,303 1,469 2,249 6.8 5.3 4.8 5.3 8.2 At contracting establishments 1,573 1,230 1,078 1,355 2,075 5.6 4.4 4.0 4.9 7.6 At closing establishments 337 264 225 114 174 1.2 0.9 0.8 0.4 0.6 Net employment change -480 -64 982 395 -960 -1.8 -0.2 3.6 1.5 -3.5 Financial activities Gross job gains 5,067 6,508 4,756 5,693 5,435 5.0 6.4 4.7 5.7 5.3 At expanding establishments 4,056 4,960 3,620 4,116 4,201 4.0 4.9 3.6 4.1 4.1 At opening establishments 1,011 1,548 1,136 1,577 1,234 1.0 1.5 1.1 1.6 1.2 Gross job losses 5,315 4,953 4,801 4,949 4,732 5.3 4.9 4.8 4.9 4.7 At contracting establishments 4,311 3,922 3,613 4,040 3,711 4.3 3.9 3.6 4.0 3.7 At closing establishments 1,004 1,031 1,188 909 1,021 1.0 1.0 1.2 0.9 1.0 Net employment change -248 1,555 -45 744 703 -0.3 1.5 -0.1 0.8 0.6 Professional and business services Gross job gains 19,765 28,141 21,050 22,285 21,432 6.8 9.5 7.0 7.5 7.2 At expanding establishments 16,696 23,808 17,218 18,237 17,950 5.7 8.0 5.7 6.1 6.0 At opening establishments 3,069 4,333 3,832 4,048 3,482 1.1 1.5 1.3 1.4 1.2 Gross job losses 21,500 18,535 23,623 23,237 20,578 7.4 6.3 7.9 7.8 6.9 At contracting establishments 18,406 15,284 20,034 20,684 17,660 6.3 5.2 6.7 6.9 5.9 At closing establishments 3,094 3,251 3,589 2,553 2,918 1.1 1.1 1.2 0.9 1.0 Net employment change -1,735 9,606 -2,573 -952 854 -0.6 3.2 -0.9 -0.3 0.3 Education and health services Gross job gains 10,566 12,407 14,915 12,021 10,322 4.5 5.2 6.2 5.1 4.3 At expanding establishments 9,092 10,027 11,527 10,201 8,902 3.9 4.2 4.8 4.3 3.7 At opening establishments 1,474 2,380 3,388 1,820 1,420 0.6 1.0 1.4 0.8 0.6 Gross job losses 10,102 10,761 11,368 10,789 10,100 4.3 4.6 4.7 4.5 4.2 At contracting establishments 8,815 8,687 9,101 9,429 8,616 3.8 3.7 3.8 3.9 3.6 At closing establishments 1,287 2,074 2,267 1,360 1,484 0.5 0.9 0.9 0.6 0.6 Net employment change 464 1,646 3,547 1,232 222 0.2 0.6 1.5 0.6 0.1 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 22,778 29,601 23,395 24,199 25,405 8.8 11.2 8.7 9.0 9.5 At expanding establishments 18,418 24,524 19,435 18,583 20,271 7.1 9.3 7.2 6.9 7.6 At opening establishments 4,360 5,077 3,960 5,616 5,134 1.7 1.9 1.5 2.1 1.9 Gross job losses 27,216 18,308 22,476 25,769 22,768 10.5 7.0 8.3 9.6 8.5 At contracting establishments 23,865 15,754 18,919 22,707 20,591 9.2 6.0 7.0 8.5 7.7 At closing establishments 3,351 2,554 3,557 3,062 2,177 1.3 1.0 1.3 1.1 0.8 Net employment change -4,438 11,293 919 -1,570 2,637 -1.7 4.2 0.4 -0.6 1.0 Other services Gross job gains 3,357 4,465 4,043 3,916 4,094 6.7 9.0 8.1 7.7 8.0 At expanding establishments 2,544 3,417 3,102 2,989 3,015 5.1 6.9 6.2 5.9 5.9 At opening establishments 813 1,048 941 927 1,079 1.6 2.1 1.9 1.8 2.1 Gross job losses 4,065 3,468 3,551 3,542 3,271 8.2 7.0 7.1 7.0 6.4 At contracting establishments 3,281 2,810 2,752 2,826 2,616 6.6 5.7 5.5 5.6 5.1 At closing establishments 784 658 799 716 655 1.6 1.3 1.6 1.4 1.3 Net employment change -708 997 492 374 823 -1.5 2.0 1.0 0.7 1.6