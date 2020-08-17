|
Business Employment Dynamics in South Dakota — Fourth Quarter 2019
08/17/2020 | 11:13am EDT
Monday, August 17, 2020
From September 2019 to December 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in South Dakota were 22,895, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 20,517, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Bryan Droste noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 2,378 jobs in the private sector during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 552. (See chart 1.)
The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the fourth month of one quarter to the fourth month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)
Gross job gains
In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 6.4 percent of private-sector employment in South Dakota; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 6.2 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In South Dakota, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 19,041 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1,512 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 3,854 jobs gained in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 791 jobs from the previous quarter.
Gross job losses
In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 5.7 percent of private-sector employment in South Dakota; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 5.6 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In South Dakota, contracting establishments lost 17,138 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 603 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 3,379 jobs, a decrease of 24 jobs from the previous quarter.
Industries
Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in four of the seven industry sectors in South Dakota in the fourth quarter of 2019. Leisure and hospitality had an over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 1,162 jobs. This was the result of 5,787 gross job gains and 4,625 gross job losses. Professional and business services showed a net loss of 163 jobs, the largest loss among the three sectors that reported net losses in the state.
For more information
The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2 of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.
The Business Employment Dynamics release for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Technical Note
The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.
In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.
The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.
Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.
The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:
Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.
Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.
Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.
Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.
The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.
Category
|
Gross job gains and job losses
(3 months ended)
|
Gross job gains and job losses
as a percent of employment
(3 months ended)
|
Dec.
2018
|
Mar.
2019
|
June
2019
|
Sept
2019
|
Dec.
2019
|
Dec.
2018
|
Mar.
2019
|
June
2019
|
Sept
2019
|
Dec.
2019
|
Total private
|
|
Gross job gains
|
22,202
|
20,396
|
22,031
|
20,592
|
22,895
|
6.3
|
5.7
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
At expanding establishments
|
18,376
|
16,826
|
18,427
|
17,529
|
19,041
|
5.2
|
4.7
|
5.2
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
At opening establishments
|
3,826
|
3,570
|
3,604
|
3,063
|
3,854
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
Gross job losses
|
20,696
|
22,444
|
21,436
|
21,144
|
20,517
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
At contracting establishments
|
17,180
|
18,680
|
17,782
|
17,741
|
17,138
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
At closing establishments
|
3,516
|
3,764
|
3,654
|
3,403
|
3,379
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
Net employment change
|
1,506
|
-2,048
|
595
|
-552
|
2,378
|
0.5
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.7
|
Construction
|
|
Gross job gains
|
2,946
|
2,704
|
2,964
|
3,087
|
3,195
|
12.7
|
11.4
|
12.7
|
13.3
|
13.3
|
At expanding establishments
|
2,293
|
2,060
|
2,309
|
2,453
|
2,514
|
9.9
|
8.7
|
9.9
|
10.6
|
10.5
|
At opening establishments
|
653
|
644
|
655
|
634
|
681
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
Gross job losses
|
2,578
|
3,091
|
3,201
|
2,566
|
2,819
|
11.1
|
13.0
|
13.7
|
11.0
|
11.8
|
At contracting establishments
|
2,068
|
2,412
|
2,591
|
2,074
|
2,178
|
8.9
|
10.1
|
11.1
|
8.9
|
9.1
|
At closing establishments
|
510
|
679
|
610
|
492
|
641
|
2.2
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
2.1
|
2.7
|
Net employment change
|
368
|
-387
|
-237
|
521
|
376
|
1.6
|
-1.6
|
-1.0
|
2.3
|
1.5
|
Wholesale trade
|
|
Gross job gains
|
1,261
|
1,101
|
1,114
|
887
|
1,083
|
6.0
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
4.2
|
5.1
|
At expanding establishments
|
1,124
|
842
|
979
|
754
|
932
|
5.3
|
4.0
|
4.6
|
3.6
|
4.4
|
At opening establishments
|
137
|
259
|
135
|
133
|
151
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
Gross job losses
|
1,105
|
1,121
|
834
|
1,079
|
984
|
5.2
|
5.3
|
3.9
|
5.1
|
4.7
|
At contracting establishments
|
809
|
991
|
664
|
959
|
859
|
3.8
|
4.7
|
3.1
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
At closing establishments
|
296
|
130
|
170
|
120
|
125
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
Net employment change
|
156
|
-20
|
280
|
-192
|
99
|
0.8
|
-0.1
|
1.3
|
-0.9
|
0.4
|
Retail trade
|
|
Gross job gains
|
2,752
|
2,572
|
3,002
|
2,534
|
2,830
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
5.6
|
At expanding establishments
|
2,512
|
2,264
|
2,698
|
2,309
|
2,585
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
5.3
|
4.5
|
5.1
|
At opening establishments
|
240
|
308
|
304
|
225
|
245
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
Gross job losses
|
3,041
|
3,145
|
3,282
|
2,991
|
2,882
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
6.4
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
At contracting establishments
|
2,579
|
2,864
|
2,721
|
2,545
|
2,533
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
At closing establishments
|
462
|
281
|
561
|
446
|
349
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
Net employment change
|
-289
|
-573
|
-280
|
-457
|
-52
|
-0.6
|
-1.0
|
-0.5
|
-1.0
|
-0.1
|
Financial activities
|
|
Gross job gains
|
1,194
|
824
|
1,064
|
1,169
|
1,048
|
4.2
|
2.9
|
3.8
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
At expanding establishments
|
934
|
649
|
903
|
988
|
822
|
3.3
|
2.3
|
3.2
|
3.5
|
2.9
|
At opening establishments
|
260
|
175
|
161
|
181
|
226
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
Gross job losses
|
1,284
|
1,106
|
957
|
1,218
|
1,191
|
4.5
|
3.9
|
3.3
|
4.2
|
4.1
|
At contracting establishments
|
1,061
|
885
|
782
|
979
|
979
|
3.7
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
At closing establishments
|
223
|
221
|
175
|
239
|
212
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
Net employment change
|
-90
|
-282
|
107
|
-49
|
-143
|
-0.3
|
-1.0
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
Professional and business services
|
|
Gross job gains
|
2,423
|
2,531
|
2,606
|
2,543
|
2,349
|
7.4
|
7.7
|
7.9
|
7.7
|
7.0
|
At expanding establishments
|
1,754
|
1,930
|
2,047
|
1,987
|
1,734
|
5.4
|
5.9
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
5.2
|
At opening establishments
|
669
|
601
|
559
|
556
|
615
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
Gross job losses
|
2,733
|
2,392
|
2,148
|
2,200
|
2,512
|
8.4
|
7.3
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
7.5
|
At contracting establishments
|
2,280
|
1,840
|
1,637
|
1,722
|
1,984
|
7.0
|
5.6
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
5.9
|
At closing establishments
|
453
|
552
|
511
|
478
|
528
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
Net employment change
|
-310
|
139
|
458
|
343
|
-163
|
-1.0
|
0.4
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
-0.5
|
Leisure and hospitality
|
|
Gross job gains
|
5,303
|
4,627
|
5,213
|
4,399
|
5,787
|
11.2
|
9.8
|
11.1
|
9.3
|
12.1
|
At expanding establishments
|
4,179
|
3,886
|
4,148
|
3,814
|
4,639
|
8.8
|
8.2
|
8.8
|
8.1
|
9.7
|
At opening establishments
|
1,124
|
741
|
1,065
|
585
|
1,148
|
2.4
|
1.6
|
2.3
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
Gross job losses
|
4,780
|
5,526
|
5,089
|
4,982
|
4,625
|
10.1
|
11.6
|
10.8
|
10.6
|
9.7
|
At contracting establishments
|
3,842
|
4,372
|
4,296
|
4,076
|
3,843
|
8.1
|
9.2
|
9.1
|
8.7
|
8.1
|
At closing establishments
|
938
|
1,154
|
793
|
906
|
782
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
Net employment change
|
523
|
-899
|
124
|
-583
|
1,162
|
1.1
|
-1.8
|
0.3
|
-1.3
|
2.4
|
Other services
|
|
Gross job gains
|
748
|
719
|
922
|
824
|
809
|
6.9
|
6.5
|
8.3
|
7.3
|
7.2
|
At expanding establishments
|
653
|
558
|
775
|
669
|
701
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
7.0
|
5.9
|
6.2
|
At opening establishments
|
95
|
161
|
147
|
155
|
108
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
Gross job losses
|
664
|
785
|
644
|
862
|
753
|
6.1
|
7.0
|
5.8
|
7.7
|
6.7
|
At contracting establishments
|
511
|
680
|
503
|
730
|
628
|
4.7
|
6.1
|
4.5
|
6.5
|
5.6
|
At closing establishments
|
153
|
105
|
141
|
132
|
125
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
Net employment change
|
84
|
-66
|
278
|
-38
|
56
|
0.8
|
-0.5
|
2.5
|
-0.4
|
0.5
|
Category
|
Gross job gains as a percent of employment
(3 months ended)
|
Gross job losses as a percent of employment
(3 months ended)
|
Dec.
2018
|
Mar.
2019
|
June
2019
|
Sept.
2019
|
Dec.
2019
|
Dec.
2018
|
Mar.
2019
|
June
2019
|
Sept.
2019
|
Dec.
2019
|
United States
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.9
|
5.8
|
5.6
|
Alabama
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
5.9
|
6.3
|
5.3
|
5.5
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
Alaska
|
11.0
|
10.0
|
10.8
|
9.5
|
10.2
|
9.8
|
9.0
|
10.2
|
10.1
|
10.2
|
Arizona
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.7
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
5.1
|
5.5
|
5.7
|
4.8
|
5.2
|
Arkansas
|
5.9
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
5.5
|
6.4
|
5.0
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
California
|
6.9
|
6.3
|
6.6
|
6.3
|
6.7
|
5.9
|
6.2
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
5.9
|
Colorado
|
6.8
|
6.6
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
6.7
|
6.0
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
6.4
|
6.2
|
Connecticut
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
4.9
|
5.7
|
5.9
|
5.8
|
5.5
|
Delaware
|
6.6
|
6.4
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
6.5
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
District of Columbia
|
5.6
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
4.7
|
Florida
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
6.6
|
6.1
|
5.6
|
6.3
|
5.7
|
5.9
|
Georgia
|
6.3
|
6.8
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
5.6
|
Hawaii
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
4.7
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
5.9
|
6.1
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
Idaho
|
7.4
|
7.5
|
7.1
|
6.9
|
7.7
|
6.3
|
6.1
|
6.7
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
Illinois
|
5.5
|
5.2
|
5.6
|
4.9
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
5.2
|
Indiana
|
5.6
|
5.9
|
5.2
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
Iowa
|
5.8
|
5.1
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
Kansas
|
6.1
|
5.4
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
6.3
|
5.4
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
5.7
|
Kentucky
|
6.1
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
6.1
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
Louisiana
|
6.2
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
5.8
|
5.9
|
6.5
|
6.1
|
5.8
|
Maine
|
7.3
|
7.2
|
7.5
|
6.4
|
7.4
|
6.7
|
6.4
|
7.5
|
7.2
|
7.0
|
Maryland
|
6.8
|
6.4
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
6.4
|
6.6
|
5.8
|
Massachusetts
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
6.0
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
5.7
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
Michigan
|
5.6
|
5.1
|
5.5
|
5.1
|
5.8
|
5.2
|
4.6
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
5.3
|
Minnesota
|
5.7
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
5.1
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
5.6
|
Mississippi
|
6.5
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
5.5
|
6.2
|
5.3
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
5.5
|
Missouri
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
5.6
|
5.8
|
6.1
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
5.2
|
Montana
|
8.9
|
7.6
|
8.0
|
7.3
|
8.6
|
7.2
|
8.0
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
Nebraska
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
5.7
|
5.5
|
5.8
|
Nevada
|
6.6
|
6.0
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
6.8
|
5.5
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
5.0
|
New Hampshire
|
6.6
|
6.3
|
6.4
|
5.8
|
6.6
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
6.3
|
6.6
|
5.9
|
New Jersey
|
6.4
|
5.7
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
6.5
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
5.8
|
6.1
|
5.8
|
New Mexico
|
6.8
|
6.4
|
6.3
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
6.1
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
New York
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
5.3
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
5.7
|
North Carolina
|
6.7
|
6.3
|
6.1
|
5.7
|
6.2
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
5.9
|
5.3
|
North Dakota
|
6.8
|
7.1
|
6.7
|
6.6
|
6.7
|
6.2
|
6.4
|
6.7
|
7.1
|
6.7
|
Ohio
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
5.7
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
Oklahoma
|
6.5
|
5.8
|
5.9
|
6.3
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
5.8
|
6.2
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
Oregon
|
6.7
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
6.7
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
Pennsylvania
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
5.4
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
4.9
|
Rhode Island
|
6.4
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
5.8
|
6.5
|
5.7
|
5.6
|
6.7
|
6.2
|
5.9
|
South Carolina
|
7.4
|
6.4
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
6.5
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
5.9
|
South Dakota
|
6.3
|
5.7
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
5.8
|
6.4
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
Tennessee
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
4.9
|
4.8
|
5.0
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
Texas
|
6.2
|
5.5
|
5.7
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
5.2
|
5.2
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
5.1
|
Utah
|
6.9
|
7.3
|
6.9
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
Vermont
|
7.4
|
6.7
|
6.9
|
6.3
|
6.9
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
7.6
|
6.4
|
Virginia
|
6.3
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
5.2
|
6.6
|
5.6
|
5.5
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
5.5
|
Washington
|
6.4
|
6.2
|
6.6
|
6.0
|
6.6
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.7
|
6.0
|
5.7
|
West Virginia
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
6.2
|
6.5
|
6.6
|
6.5
|
6.7
|
7.1
|
Wisconsin
|
5.4
|
5.1
|
5.5
|
4.8
|
5.5
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
Wyoming
|
10.0
|
8.6
|
8.5
|
8.5
|
9.3
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
9.6
|
8.7
|
8.6
|
Puerto Rico
|
6.0
|
7.1
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
5.4
|
6.8
|
5.1
|
5.8
|
5.4
|
4.9
|
Virgin Islands
|
7.9
|
11.9
|
8.8
|
11.2
|
10.2
|
7.1
|
7.4
|
6.1
|
6.6
|
7.1
