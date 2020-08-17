Business Employment Dynamics in South Dakota — Fourth Quarter 2019

News Release Information 20-1456-CHI

Monday, August 17, 2020

From September 2019 to December 2019, gross job gains from opening and expanding private-sector establishments in South Dakota were 22,895, while gross job losses from closing and contracting private-sector establishments were 20,517, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Bryan Droste noted that the difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses yielded a net employment gain of 2,378 jobs in the private sector during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the previous quarter, gross job losses exceeded gross job gains by 552. (See chart 1.)

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all private businesses in the economy. Business Employment Dynamics (BED) statistics track these changes in employment at private-sector establishments from the fourth month of one quarter to the fourth month of the next. The difference between the number of gross job gains and the number of gross job losses is the net change in employment. (See Technical Note.)

Gross job gains

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job gains represented 6.4 percent of private-sector employment in South Dakota; nationally, gross job gains accounted for 6.2 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment due to expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. In South Dakota, gross job gains at expanding establishments totaled 19,041 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1,512 jobs compared to the previous quarter. (See table 1.) Opening establishments accounted for 3,854 jobs gained in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 791 jobs from the previous quarter.

Gross job losses

In the fourth quarter of 2019, gross job losses represented 5.7 percent of private-sector employment in South Dakota; nationally, gross job losses accounted for 5.6 percent of private-sector employment. (See chart 2.) Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. In South Dakota, contracting establishments lost 17,138 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 603 jobs from the prior quarter. Closing establishments lost 3,379 jobs, a decrease of 24 jobs from the previous quarter.

Industries

Gross job gains exceeded gross job losses in four of the seven industry sectors in South Dakota in the fourth quarter of 2019. Leisure and hospitality had an over-the-quarter net job increase, with a gain of 1,162 jobs. This was the result of 5,787 gross job gains and 4,625 gross job losses. Professional and business services showed a net loss of 163 jobs, the largest loss among the three sectors that reported net losses in the state.

For more information

The BED data series include gross job gains and gross job losses by industry subsector, for the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, as well as gross job gains and gross job losses at the firm level by employer size class. BED data for the states have been included in table 2 of this release. Additional information is available online at www.bls.gov/bdm/.

The Business Employment Dynamics release for first quarter 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Technical Note

The Business Employment Dynamics (BED) data are a product of a federal-state cooperative program known as Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). The BED data are compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) from existing QCEW records. Most employers in the U.S. are required to file quarterly reports on the employment and wages of workers covered by unemployment insurance (UI) laws, and to pay quarterly UI taxes. The QCEW is based largely on quarterly UI reports which are sent by businesses to the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). These UI reports are supplemented by two additional BLS data collections to render administrative data into economic statistics. Together these data comprise the QCEW and form the basis of the Bureau's establishment universe sampling frame.

In the BED program, the QCEW records are linked across quarters to provide a longitudinal history for each establishment. The linkage process allows the tracking of net employment changes at the establishment level, which in turn allows the estimation of jobs gained at opening and expanding units and jobs lost at closing and contracting units.

The change in the number of jobs over time is the net result of increases and decreases in employment that occur at all businesses in the economy. BED statistics track these changes in employment at private business establishments from the third month of one quarter to the third month of the next. Gross job gains are the sum of increases in employment from expansions at existing establishments and the addition of new jobs at opening establishments. Gross job losses are the result of contractions in employment at existing establishments and the loss of jobs at closing establishments. The difference between the number of gross jobs gained and the number of gross jobs lost is the net change in employment.

Gross job gains and gross job losses are expressed as rates by dividing their levels by the average of employment in the current and previous quarters. The rates are calculated for the components of gross job gains and gross job losses and then summed to form their respective totals. These rates can be added and subtracted just as their levels can. For instance, the difference between the gross job gains rate and the gross job losses rate is the net growth rate.

The formal definitions of employment changes are as follows:

Openings. These are either units with positive third month employment for the first time in the current quarter, with no links to the prior quarter, or with positive third month employment in the current quarter following zero employment in the previous quarter.

Expansions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net increase in employment over this period.

Closings. These are either units with positive third month employment in the previous quarter, with no employment or zero employment reported in the current quarter.

Contractions. These are units with positive employment in the third month in both the previous and current quarters, with a net decrease in employment over this period.

The full Technical Note for the Business Employment Dynamics program, which includes information on coverage, concepts, and methodology, can be found in the current quarterly news release online at https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cewbd.htm.

Category Gross job gains and job losses

(3 months ended) Gross job gains and job losses

as a percent of employment

(3 months ended) Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Dec.

2018 Mar.

2019 June

2019 Sept

2019 Dec.

2019 Total private Gross job gains 22,202 20,396 22,031 20,592 22,895 6.3 5.7 6.2 5.8 6.4 At expanding establishments 18,376 16,826 18,427 17,529 19,041 5.2 4.7 5.2 4.9 5.3 At opening establishments 3,826 3,570 3,604 3,063 3,854 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.9 1.1 Gross job losses 20,696 22,444 21,436 21,144 20,517 5.8 6.4 6.0 6.0 5.7 At contracting establishments 17,180 18,680 17,782 17,741 17,138 4.8 5.3 5.0 5.0 4.8 At closing establishments 3,516 3,764 3,654 3,403 3,379 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.9 Net employment change 1,506 -2,048 595 -552 2,378 0.5 -0.7 0.2 -0.2 0.7 Construction Gross job gains 2,946 2,704 2,964 3,087 3,195 12.7 11.4 12.7 13.3 13.3 At expanding establishments 2,293 2,060 2,309 2,453 2,514 9.9 8.7 9.9 10.6 10.5 At opening establishments 653 644 655 634 681 2.8 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.8 Gross job losses 2,578 3,091 3,201 2,566 2,819 11.1 13.0 13.7 11.0 11.8 At contracting establishments 2,068 2,412 2,591 2,074 2,178 8.9 10.1 11.1 8.9 9.1 At closing establishments 510 679 610 492 641 2.2 2.9 2.6 2.1 2.7 Net employment change 368 -387 -237 521 376 1.6 -1.6 -1.0 2.3 1.5 Wholesale trade Gross job gains 1,261 1,101 1,114 887 1,083 6.0 5.2 5.2 4.2 5.1 At expanding establishments 1,124 842 979 754 932 5.3 4.0 4.6 3.6 4.4 At opening establishments 137 259 135 133 151 0.7 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.7 Gross job losses 1,105 1,121 834 1,079 984 5.2 5.3 3.9 5.1 4.7 At contracting establishments 809 991 664 959 859 3.8 4.7 3.1 4.5 4.1 At closing establishments 296 130 170 120 125 1.4 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.6 Net employment change 156 -20 280 -192 99 0.8 -0.1 1.3 -0.9 0.4 Retail trade Gross job gains 2,752 2,572 3,002 2,534 2,830 5.3 5.0 5.9 4.9 5.6 At expanding establishments 2,512 2,264 2,698 2,309 2,585 4.8 4.4 5.3 4.5 5.1 At opening establishments 240 308 304 225 245 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.5 Gross job losses 3,041 3,145 3,282 2,991 2,882 5.9 6.0 6.4 5.9 5.7 At contracting establishments 2,579 2,864 2,721 2,545 2,533 5.0 5.5 5.3 5.0 5.0 At closing establishments 462 281 561 446 349 0.9 0.5 1.1 0.9 0.7 Net employment change -289 -573 -280 -457 -52 -0.6 -1.0 -0.5 -1.0 -0.1 Financial activities Gross job gains 1,194 824 1,064 1,169 1,048 4.2 2.9 3.8 4.1 3.7 At expanding establishments 934 649 903 988 822 3.3 2.3 3.2 3.5 2.9 At opening establishments 260 175 161 181 226 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.8 Gross job losses 1,284 1,106 957 1,218 1,191 4.5 3.9 3.3 4.2 4.1 At contracting establishments 1,061 885 782 979 979 3.7 3.1 2.7 3.4 3.4 At closing establishments 223 221 175 239 212 0.8 0.8 0.6 0.8 0.7 Net employment change -90 -282 107 -49 -143 -0.3 -1.0 0.5 -0.1 -0.4 Professional and business services Gross job gains 2,423 2,531 2,606 2,543 2,349 7.4 7.7 7.9 7.7 7.0 At expanding establishments 1,754 1,930 2,047 1,987 1,734 5.4 5.9 6.2 6.0 5.2 At opening establishments 669 601 559 556 615 2.0 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.8 Gross job losses 2,733 2,392 2,148 2,200 2,512 8.4 7.3 6.6 6.6 7.5 At contracting establishments 2,280 1,840 1,637 1,722 1,984 7.0 5.6 5.0 5.2 5.9 At closing establishments 453 552 511 478 528 1.4 1.7 1.6 1.4 1.6 Net employment change -310 139 458 343 -163 -1.0 0.4 1.3 1.1 -0.5 Leisure and hospitality Gross job gains 5,303 4,627 5,213 4,399 5,787 11.2 9.8 11.1 9.3 12.1 At expanding establishments 4,179 3,886 4,148 3,814 4,639 8.8 8.2 8.8 8.1 9.7 At opening establishments 1,124 741 1,065 585 1,148 2.4 1.6 2.3 1.2 2.4 Gross job losses 4,780 5,526 5,089 4,982 4,625 10.1 11.6 10.8 10.6 9.7 At contracting establishments 3,842 4,372 4,296 4,076 3,843 8.1 9.2 9.1 8.7 8.1 At closing establishments 938 1,154 793 906 782 2.0 2.4 1.7 1.9 1.6 Net employment change 523 -899 124 -583 1,162 1.1 -1.8 0.3 -1.3 2.4 Other services Gross job gains 748 719 922 824 809 6.9 6.5 8.3 7.3 7.2 At expanding establishments 653 558 775 669 701 6.0 5.0 7.0 5.9 6.2 At opening establishments 95 161 147 155 108 0.9 1.5 1.3 1.4 1.0 Gross job losses 664 785 644 862 753 6.1 7.0 5.8 7.7 6.7 At contracting establishments 511 680 503 730 628 4.7 6.1 4.5 6.5 5.6 At closing establishments 153 105 141 132 125 1.4 0.9 1.3 1.2 1.1 Net employment change 84 -66 278 -38 56 0.8 -0.5 2.5 -0.4 0.5