Business Expert and “Shark Tank” Star Barbara Corcoran to Keynote 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed business mogul Barbara Corcoran , best known for her contributions to ABC’s hit reality TV show, “Shark Tank,” will deliver the opening keynote at the award-winning Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® . Kicking off the world’s largest and best-attended event dedicated to all things HR technology, Corcoran will present on Tuesday, October 1 at 3:45 p.m. PT.



Drawing on her unconventional career path, from failing at 22 jobs to building New York’s largest real estate company, Corcoran will present “How to Lead Your Team to Greatness.” Here, Corcoran will explain how to develop a winning team, accounting for diverse backgrounds and multiple generations in the process. She’ll share her experiences and offer actionable strategies for hiring the right people, bringing fun into the workplace, creating an environment that breeds innovation and motivating employees to professional and personal success.

David Shadovitz, conference co-chair and editor-in-chief of Human Resource Executive®, commented, “Barbara’s unique background and experience resonate with many of us, and we’re thrilled to have her as our opening keynote. Building and leading diverse teams is proven to impact the bottom line positively, and Barbara will provide attendees with the insights needed to move their organizations forward.”

The HR Technology Conference provides direct access to today’s top HR thought leaders and more than 450 exhibitors committed to transforming human capital management. In showcasing the latest innovative thinking and technological advances in the space, the event promotes a fully immersive and participatory experience for all attendees.

Conference co-chair Steve Boese added, “Barbara has this no-nonsense attitude that’s refreshing and exciting. Couple that with her approach to business and insights about the way teams interact, and I’m sure conference attendees will leave her talk feeling inspired to enact change once they’re back in the office.”

The conference and exposition will take place October 1 - 4, 2019 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Registration is now open, with discounted rates and team incentive offers available. For more information, please visit http://www.hrtechconference.com/register.html .

About Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran’s credits include straight D’s in high school and college and 20 jobs by the time she turned 23. It was her next job that would make her one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country: She borrowed $1,000 and quit her job as a waitress to start a tiny real estate company in New York City. Over the next 25 years Barbara would parlay that $1,000 loan into a $5 billion real estate business, building the largest and best-known brand in the business.

Corcoran is the author of the best seller “Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business!” and host of top business podcast “Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran.”

Corcoran is a motivational and inspirational speaker. She is a frequent small business and real estate contributor on every major network. Corcoran has been an investor/Shark for the past nine seasons on ABC’s four-time Emmy award-winning show, Shark Tank, investing in over 80 businesses to date. Follow Barbara on Twitter and Instagram @BarbaraCorcoran.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

