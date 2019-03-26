Business Factors & Finance : Announces Launch of Freight Payment Shield®

· Proprietary credit monitoring system set to prevent billing
delinquency and detect risk of loss
Business
Factors & Finance, a well-known fintech services company
operating in the US and Canada, announces the launch of Freight
Payment Shield®, a premier payment protection service for
trucking and transportation companies, as well as for small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sending and receiving shipments
throughout North America.
Freight Payment Shield® offers due diligence protection from the
risk of commercial credit loss to protect businesses from common
oversights, such as entering into service agreements with high-risk
payment processing agents, as recently exposed by the shock bankruptcy
of IPS Worldwide, LLC.
For those unfamiliar with the story, as the
Wall Street Journal reported on February 7, 2019:
“IPS processes more than 35 million invoices annually worth more
than $8 billion, according to its website.
When it filed
for bankruptcy Jan. 28, IPS alarmed creditors by listing liabilities
of between $100 million and $500 million and assets of less than
$50,000. Days later, the company amended its bankruptcy petition, but it
left blank the sections estimating its total assets and liabilities.
Stanley
Black & Decker Inc., which is owed an estimated $41 million by
IPS, has accused
the company of misappropriating its cash. The tool maker’s lawyers
say IPS ‘diverted, stole or otherwise misappropriated millions of
dollars of funds that properly belong to Stanley Black & Decker.’ IPS
has been Stanley’s main freight-payment processor since 2011, court
papers show.”
Business Factors & Finance provides non-recourse disbursements
(factoring) of up to 96% of the principal payment (invoiced) balance,
and a fast, 24- to 48-hour turnaround even on the most challenging
commercial credits. The company uses sophisticated software that tracks
payment trends and alerts credit executives in real time in the case of
a billing delinquency.
“With yet another freight payment provider declaring bankruptcy, now is
an ideal time for shippers, trucking companies and logistics providers
to take a closer look at the way they utilize payment vendors - and
whether they are doing business with a trustworthy enterprise,” said
Ryan Gabriel, Executive Vice President at Business Factors & Finance.
“Our Freight Payment Shield® solution is specifically designed to
protect our clients from commercial credit write-offs.”
The
Wall Street Journal elaborates:
“In court
papers filed Wednesday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Orlando,
Fla., a U.S. Justice Department official said the whereabouts of more
than $100 million is unknown. ‘During the short pendency of this case,
serious allegations have been raised by numerous creditors,’ the
official, U.S. Trustee Daniel McDermott, said. A chapter 11 examiner
would provide necessary clarity in this case.’’’
The alleged misappropriation ensnared some of the largest US and
international businesses, including ArcelorMittal, Colgate-Palmolive and
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. along with a host of SMEs – precisely the
sort of client base serviced by Business Factors & Finance via its
Freight Payment Shield® platform.
According to Mr. Gabriel, “The Business Factors family of companies
works with a wide range of major players in the transportation business,
including Coyote, CT Logistics, C.R. England, Worldwide Express,
Sunteck, GlobalTranz, C.H. Robinson, BNSF, Landstar, Transplace, Total
Quality Logistics (TQL) and AFN.”
About Business Factors & Finance
With offices throughout the US and Canada, Business Facilitators, Inc.
(dba Business Factors & Finance) is a full service, turn-key financial
services marketing company established in 1999. Using digital marketing
channels, Business Factors & Finance caters to small and middle-market
businesses (SMEs) with between $50,000 and $50 Million in annual
revenue. Through its sister companies Riviera Finance and America’s
Factors, the Business Facilitators family of companies purchases more
than $1 Billion annually. In addition to factoring, Business Factors &
Finance facilitates the following: asset-based lending, bridge and term
loans, import and export financing, purchase order and supply chain
financing, equipment purchasing and leasing.
