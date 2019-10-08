Business Growth Prompts Relocation for NEP Group Divisions to a Larger Facility in New York

Long Island City, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Broadcast Services and NEP Live Events, divisions of NEP Group, the world’s leading outsourced technical production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, have announced a relocation to a larger facility in New York to accommodate business growth.

Now located at 11-01 43rd Avenue in Long Island City, the facility will be home to Sweetwater, Bexel, and NEP Studios. The new site will support sales efforts, rental operations, client demos, and engineering capabilities, in addition to having access to NEP Group’s worldwide pool of resources.

Sweetwater is a full-service provider of professional video display and event solutions, with services that include LED screens, mobile LED screens, projection and projection mapping, content management, virtual set extension and augmented reality. As an NEP Live Events Company, Sweetwater has access to over 40,000+ square meters of LED, 25 mobile LED screen trucks, 40+ live event production flypacks, and robust projection capabilities.

Bexel skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world’s largest televised events. Bexel’s specialized broadcast offerings include fiber optic solutions, 4K technology, broadcast graphics, custom flypacks, RF audio and wireless intercom, and workflow solutions. With locations in Burbank, Dallas, and now New York, Bexel is well positioned to continue to provide the industry with unparalleled broadcast services and rental capabilities at the local level.

NEP Studios offers the latest technology and the finest production facilities backed by their renowned team of technical experts. NEP Studios offers a full suite of studio and broadcast services to meet any need on any production in Manhattan, regardless of size or scale. In addition, NEP Studios maintains a broadcast studio at their Seaport location. With over 40 broadcast flypacks and the country’s largest fleet of mobile television production trucks, NEP Studios can create a complete broadcast facility on location at the Seaport for any production or live event.

“The relocation of the NEP New York operations, and the addition of Bexel, is a strategic plan to foster long-term growth plans for NEP Broadcast Services and NEP Live Events. This facility is the perfect complement to NEP’s ‘One Team’ approach to supporting our clients with access to exceptional services, technical expertise, and geographical reach,” commented Howard Rosenthal, President, U.S. Broadcast Services. “We are thrilled to combine our business operations under one roof and continue to be a local resource for our clients.”

Sweetwater, Bexel, and NEP Studios are committed to their clients’ success and delivering superior service. For more information, please contact Sweetwater at +1-212-548-7737 or visit https://www.nepsweetwater.com/. Bexel can be contacted at +212-246-5051 or visit https://bexel.com. NEP Studios can be reached at +1-212-548-7727 or visit https://www.nepgroup.com.

About Sweetwater

NEP Sweetwater is the premier supplier of video display and event solutions to entertainment and corporate clients worldwide. Our products and services include LED screens, mobile LED screens, projection and projection mapping, video display, content management, audio, and lighting. For over 30 years, NEP Sweetwater has earned the respect of the industry for our world-class engineering, cutting-edge technology and customized client support. With over 19,000 square meters of LED worldwide, we have the display innovations to bring your creative vision to life!

About Bexel

For over 35 years, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has been a leading global provider of outsourced innovative broadcast solutions for producers of sports, entertainment, and live events. Our services include production equipment rentals and engineered solutions for 4K and specialty cameras and lenses, RF audio and intercom, production workflow, custom flypacks, frequency coordination, and fiber optic solutions. We pride ourselves on exhibiting operational excellence from concept to completion. From our custom shipping cases designed for each rental package to save our client valuable time and money, to our commitment to quality when designing, building and installing full-service broadcast infrastructures, Bexel’s reliability is unmatched for providing value-engineered solutions and services. Learn more at bexel.com.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents. NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

