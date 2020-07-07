Log in
Business Intelligence Reporting: Quantzig's Recent Article Explores Its Role in the E-learning Industry

07/07/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that illustrates the role of business intelligence reporting in the e-learning industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005372/en/

Leading businesses today use business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding tools to make wise investments and analyze the competition using data-driven insights. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Given the rapid influx of data across industries, BI reporting tools play a crucial role in improving business efficiency. Request a FREE proposal for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

With the focus shifting towards e-learning platforms, leading e-learning companies are facing new challenges that are curtailing business efficiency. Hence, business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding tools are now playing a crucial role in driving success in the e-learning industry.

Moreover, as the complexities of data sets grow, the need to analyze data and reduce decision-making cycle times has become increasingly important for key decision-makers across industries. Many such factors have made business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding crucial for companies to improve business performance and drive decision-making in the e-learning industry. Read the complete article for detailed insights on the role of BI reporting in the e-learning sector: https://bit.ly/31OlhUZ

Quantzig has developed cutting-edge business intelligence frameworks for organizations across the globe. Speak to our experts to learn how we can help you.

Role of business intelligence reporting in the e-learning industry

#1 Value business insights that help predict learners’ performance

One of the most significant benefits of business intelligence reporting in the e-learning industry is that it not only provides insights on a learner’s current performance but also helps predict his/her future performance.

#2 Fast and accurate reporting

BI reporting tools help businesses generate customized reports to monitor KPIs and gauge the success of their initiatives in real-time. Also, since these reports are generated in real-time, they use the most relevant data sources and display them in the form of visualizations, such as graphs, tables, and charts, enabling decision-makers to act quickly on insights.

#3 Personalized e-learning experience

Insights obtained from business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding tools enable businesses to customize the experiences of the end-users based on their interests and priorities.

Insights obtained from business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding tools enable businesses to customize the experiences of the end-users based on their interests and priorities.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
