Business Intelligence Reporting: Quantzig's Recent Article Explores Its Role in the E-learning Industry

With the focus shifting towards e-learning platforms, leading e-learning companies are facing new challenges that are curtailing business efficiency. Hence, business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding tools are now playing a crucial role in driving success in the e-learning industry.

Moreover, as the complexities of data sets grow, the need to analyze data and reduce decision-making cycle times has become increasingly important for key decision-makers across industries. Many such factors have made business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding crucial for companies to improve business performance and drive decision-making in the e-learning industry.

Role of business intelligence reporting in the e-learning industry

#1 Value business insights that help predict learners’ performance

One of the most significant benefits of business intelligence reporting in the e-learning industry is that it not only provides insights on a learner’s current performance but also helps predict his/her future performance.

#2 Fast and accurate reporting

BI reporting tools help businesses generate customized reports to monitor KPIs and gauge the success of their initiatives in real-time. Also, since these reports are generated in real-time, they use the most relevant data sources and display them in the form of visualizations, such as graphs, tables, and charts, enabling decision-makers to act quickly on insights.

#3 Personalized e-learning experience

Insights obtained from business intelligence reporting and data dashboarding tools enable businesses to customize the experiences of the end-users based on their interests and priorities.

