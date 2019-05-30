Business Mogul Damaris Rosado Launches Cosmetics Brand

From the creative vision of Latina mogul Damaris Rosado comes Damaris
Cosmetics, launching with three iconic lipsticks to inspire and
celebrate beauty and self-expression through a new vision, which
embraces beauty at any age. www.damariscosmetics.com
As one of the most influential businesswomen in the Latinx world,
Damaris Rosado's new approach to makeup manifests in every aspect of the
brand. Vegan and not tested in animals, Damaris Cosmetics’ mission is to
help people enhance natural beauty and bring forward thinking to beauty
as we know it.
In every product Damaris Cosmetics' message is clear: "There is
beauty in every human being. There is potential to enhance and bring
forth what is already there."
Damaris Rosado's achievements as a world-class entrepreneur and creative
visionary are set to make a permanent mark on the fashion and beauty
industries worldwide.
ABOUT
Damaris Rosado is a Venezuelan entrepreneur and life coach. Born in the
city of Caracas, Damaris is the daughter of a homemaker and a
businessman. A graduate of Nueva Estarta University, in many ways
Damaris Rosado has set the template for the modern Latina. Talented,
educated and independent, she has used the international platform she
created with her husband, best-selling author and life coach, Juan
Rosado, to pursue their common interest and causes.
Damaris credits her father as her inspiration and mentor as she often
followed in his footsteps. The only girl among five brothers, Damaris
dreamed of becoming a model or a flight attendant when growing up. She
also knew early on she was going to marry a visionary and a dreamer.
In 2002 Damaris met Juan Rosado while he was visiting Venezuela on
business. She credits Rosado with teaching her to believe in her
dreams, how to achieve those dreams and make them a reality.
Adding filmmaker and producer to her resume, Damaris' life story
together with her husband Juan Rosado has become the major motion
picture El Guardia (The Security Guard.) Based on her husband's
best-selling book From Rags To Riches, the film,
produced by Kee Films, has received global distribution and it was
recently announced that it will premiere at Cannes Marché Du Film in May
2019. It will be coming soon to theaters.
Damaris Rosado is widely considered one of the most influential Latina
business owners of her time. A mother of three girls, she continues
paving the way for many other aspiring Latina entrepreneurs who follow
her.
Damaris Cosmetics will officially launch on June 6, 2019 in Miami.
