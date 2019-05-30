Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Business Mogul Damaris Rosado Launches Cosmetics Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

From the creative vision of Latina mogul Damaris Rosado comes Damaris Cosmetics, launching with three iconic lipsticks to inspire and celebrate beauty and self-expression through a new vision, which embraces beauty at any age. www.damariscosmetics.com

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005936/en/

Damaris Rosado for Damaris Cosmetics (Photo: Business Wire)

Damaris Rosado for Damaris Cosmetics (Photo: Business Wire)

As one of the most influential businesswomen in the Latinx world, Damaris Rosado's new approach to makeup manifests in every aspect of the brand. Vegan and not tested in animals, Damaris Cosmetics’ mission is to help people enhance natural beauty and bring forward thinking to beauty as we know it.

In every product Damaris Cosmetics' message is clear: "There is beauty in every human being. There is potential to enhance and bring forth what is already there."

Damaris Rosado's achievements as a world-class entrepreneur and creative visionary are set to make a permanent mark on the fashion and beauty industries worldwide.

ABOUT

Damaris Rosado is a Venezuelan entrepreneur and life coach. Born in the city of Caracas, Damaris is the daughter of a homemaker and a businessman. A graduate of Nueva Estarta University, in many ways Damaris Rosado has set the template for the modern Latina. Talented, educated and independent, she has used the international platform she created with her husband, best-selling author and life coach, Juan Rosado, to pursue their common interest and causes.

Damaris credits her father as her inspiration and mentor as she often followed in his footsteps. The only girl among five brothers, Damaris dreamed of becoming a model or a flight attendant when growing up. She also knew early on she was going to marry a visionary and a dreamer.

In 2002 Damaris met Juan Rosado while he was visiting Venezuela on business. She credits Rosado with teaching her to believe in her dreams, how to achieve those dreams and make them a reality.

Adding filmmaker and producer to her resume, Damaris' life story together with her husband Juan Rosado has become the major motion picture El Guardia (The Security Guard.) Based on her husband's best-selling book From Rags To Riches, the film, produced by Kee Films, has received global distribution and it was recently announced that it will premiere at Cannes Marché Du Film in May 2019. It will be coming soon to theaters.

Damaris Rosado is widely considered one of the most influential Latina business owners of her time. A mother of three girls, she continues paving the way for many other aspiring Latina entrepreneurs who follow her.

@damariscosmetics.com

|SAMPLE REQUESTS| Please contact: Camille@espadapr.com

Damaris Cosmetics will officially launch on June 6, 2019 in Miami.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pBAYHORSE SILVER : Closes 1st Tranche of PP
PU
09:29pTAIYO YUDEN : Notice of convocation of the 78th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (1741KB)
PU
09:29pBAYHORSE SILVER : Amends Warrant Terms Of Private Placement
PU
09:27pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
RE
09:23pPLUS PRODUCTS : Reports Unaudited 2019 1st Quarter Results
AQ
09:22pFISSION URANIUM : Files Prefeasibility Study for PLS
AQ
09:21pKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09:20pIGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS : Announces Closing of Business Combination With Ignite International, Ltd. and Conditional Approval From the CSE
AQ
09:19pMITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE : Establishes Joint Venture to Start Auto Auction Business in Indonesia
PU
09:19pGURUNAVI : FY2018 fact book
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
2Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
3GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
4Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal
5TESLA : TESLA : prices China-made Model 3 at 328,000 yuan as China plan accelerates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About