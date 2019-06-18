Business Operations Consulting Services: Procurement Market Intelligence, Cost Benefit Analysis, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Business Operations Consulting Services Category - Procurement Market
Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005600/en/
Global Business Operations Consulting Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technology adoption is one of the most common phenomena across most of
the end-user sectors. However, before strategizing an adoption of
technology, buyers prefer to engage professionals that employ advanced
analytics tools to measure the functionality of the buyer’s strategy and
suggest ways for strategy refinement. Such trends are facilitating an
impressive spend momentum of the business operations consulting services
providers. However, service providers are incurring an incremental
expenditure in hiring and retaining skilled professionals to offer
quality business operations consulting services. This, in turn, is
expected to impact the procurement spend incurred by buyers in the
In North America and Europe, buyers from the prominent end-user sectors
are implementing digital strategies to boost their business growth. Such
trends will drive the demand growth of the suppliers in the business
operations consulting services market in these regions. The retail
sector in APAC is finding it imperative attune their operating model to
the dynamism of consumer’s behavior in the region to sustain in the
market. This is expected to drive the demand for business operations
consulting services in the region.
This procurement market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis
of the business operations consulting services supply market forecasts,
sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers.
Also, it provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and
“Buyers must ensure that the service providers adopt strategic cost
transformation methodologies that ensure investments are aligned to the
corporate strategy with a strong focus on capacity building and
says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
Tridib Bora.
This business operations consulting services procurement market
intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence
the category growth:
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the professional
services category offer information on critical cost drivers and
category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant
cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance
benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better
SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management
insights and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Business operations consulting services
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
-
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
