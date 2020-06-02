Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 | Rising Emphasis on Process Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the business process outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 105.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Cooperative, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising emphasis on process automation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising emphasis on process automation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/business-process-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis

Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Business Process Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

■ End-user

■ IT And Telecommunication

■ BFSI

■ Retail

■ Healthcare

■ Others

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our business process outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

■ Business Process Outsourcing Market Size

■ Business Process Outsourcing Market Trends

■ Business Process Outsourcing Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist business process outsourcing market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the business process outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the business process outsourcing market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business process outsourcing market vendors

