Business Survey Index (BSI) and Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) for July 2020

Overview of Economic Sentiment Index

What it is

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI), a composite of the BSI (business survey index) and the CSI (consumer survey index), is compiled to comprehensively grasp the private sector perception of economic conditions, including the sentiments of both businesses and consumers.

What it means

An ESI reading above 100 is interpreted as meaning that economic sentiment in the private sector, including that of both businesses and consumers, is on a level better than past averages (and vice versa when the reading is below 100), since the ESI is constructed so that it is distributed around a long-term mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 10.

long-term mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 10. BSI and CSI readings of 100 imply, as defined by their formulas, that the shares of positive and negative responses are equal.



o A long-term mean of 100 implies that the mean of ESI values is 100 over the standardization interval, from January 2003 to December 2019－the period for which BSI and CSI time series data are obtainable.

o The cyclical component of the ESI is compiled to track the cyclical patterns of economic sentiment, and is calculated by removing seasonal and irregular components from its original series.

How it is compiled

The ESI is calculated by first choosing seven component indices that are highly responsive to the economy, from among the 32 BSI and 17 CSI component indices, weighted averaging each of their standardized indices, and then scaling the index so that it will have a long-term mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 10.

o The component indices and their weights are selected so that the ESI will be highly correlated with and responsive to GDP, a representative indicator of the real economy.

ESI Component Indices and their Weights