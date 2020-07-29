|
Business Survey Index (BSI) and Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) for July 2020
07/29/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
Business Survey Index
Business Survey Index (BSI)
and Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) for July 2020
-
The Business Survey Index (BSI) on business conditions in the manufacturing sector for July 2020 was 57, up 6 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month rose by 6 points to 57.
-
-
After seasonal adjustment, the BSI for July 2020 was 57, up 6 points from June 2020, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 9 points to 60.
-
In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for July 2020 was 62, up 2 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 1 point to 60.
-
-
After seasonal adjustment, the BSI for July 2020 was 63, up 3 points from June 2020, and that for the outlook for the following month rose by 4 points to 63.
-
The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)－a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index)－ for July 2020 was 69.5, up 6.4 points from June 2020.
Major Index Components1)
|
|
|
|
avg.2)
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Month-on-
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
changes
|
|
|
Business
|
79
|
76
|
65
|
56
|
52
|
49
|
51
|
57
|
|
+6
|
|
|
conditions
|
(82)
|
(73)
|
(77)
|
(69)
|
(54)
|
(50)
|
(49)
|
(51)
|
(57)
|
(+6)
|
|
|
S.A.
|
79
|
78
|
67
|
56
|
49
|
46
|
51
|
57
|
|
+6
|
|
|
(82)
|
(76)
|
(79)
|
(66)
|
(52)
|
(45)
|
(45)
|
(51)
|
(60)
|
(+9)
|
|
|
Export-oriented
|
83
|
85
|
72
|
63
|
55
|
53
|
59
|
67
|
|
+8
|
B
|
|
(85)
|
(83)
|
(85)
|
(77)
|
(62)
|
(53)
|
(53)
|
(60)
|
(68)
|
(+8)
|
|
|
Manu-
|
Domestic
|
77
|
71
|
61
|
51
|
51
|
47
|
47
|
52
|
|
+5
|
|
|
|
demand-oriented
|
(80)
|
(68)
|
(73)
|
(65)
|
(49)
|
(48)
|
(46)
|
(46)
|
(52)
|
(+6)
|
|
facturing
|
Sales
|
91
|
80
|
71
|
61
|
58
|
48
|
53
|
59
|
|
+6
|
S
|
|
(94)
|
(81)
|
(85)
|
(75)
|
(61)
|
(55)
|
(48)
|
(53)
|
(61)
|
(+8)
|
|
Profitability
|
84
|
87
|
84
|
80
|
79
|
74
|
78
|
80
|
|
+2
|
|
|
|
|
|
(86)
|
(87)
|
(88)
|
(86)
|
(80)
|
(76)
|
(74)
|
(78)
|
(80)
|
(+2)
|
|
|
Raw material
|
118
|
111
|
109
|
108
|
104
|
102
|
108
|
110
|
|
+2
|
I3)
|
|
purchase prices
|
(116)
|
(109)
|
(110)
|
(109)
|
(108)
|
(104)
|
(103)
|
(108)
|
(109)
|
(+1)
|
|
Sales prices
|
95
|
92
|
92
|
88
|
88
|
85
|
90
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
(96)
|
(91)
|
(94)
|
(93)
|
(89)
|
(87)
|
(87)
|
(89)
|
(91)
|
(+2)
|
|
Non-
|
Business
|
75
|
73
|
64
|
53
|
50
|
56
|
60
|
62
|
|
+2
|
|
conditions
|
(77)
|
(75)
|
(74)
|
(68)
|
(52)
|
(50)
|
(56)
|
(59)
|
(60)
|
(+1)
|
|
manu-
|
|
|
75
|
74
|
66
|
53
|
48
|
54
|
60
|
63
|
|
+3
|
|
facturing
|
S.A.
|
|
|
(77)
|
(77)
|
(77)
|
(66)
|
(52)
|
(47)
|
(52)
|
(59)
|
(63)
|
(+4)
|
E
|
|
|
-
|
95.7
|
87.2
|
63.7
|
55.7
|
57.8
|
63.1
|
69.5
|
-
|
+6.4
|
S
|
Cyclical component of ESI4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
-
|
82.9
|
78.5
|
73.7
|
69.4
|
65.8
|
62.9
|
60.3
|
-
|
-2.6
Notes: 1) Figures in ( ) represent the outlooks.
-
Long-termaverage from January 2003 to December 2019, updated annually.
-
3,696 companies were surveyed during July 15 to 22, among which 3,080 responded.
-
Obtained by removing seasonal and irregular components from the ESI.
Overview of Business Survey Index
-
What it means
-
The Business Survey Index (BSI) is compiled to grasp the business conditions for the current month and their outlook for the month following, by conducting surveys on entrepreneurs' perceptions of them.
-
What is surveyed
-
A total of 15 items, including business conditions, sales and profitability, are surveyed at 3,696 corporations, which are selected using stratified systematic sampling and fall into the following classifications per the 10th revision of the KSIC (Korean Standard Industrial Classification):
o Manufacturing industry: 23 sub-sectors* classified by sections
-
Manufacture of tobacco products has been included in the 'other manufacturing' sub-sector from July 2012.
-
Non-manufacturingindustry: 13 sub-sectors* classified by divisions
-
-
The 'sewerage, waste management and materials recovery activities' sub-sector has been added and compiled from July 2012.
|
|
|
Items Surveyed
|
Periods Surveyed
|
|
|
business conditions (overall conditions),
|
|
|
Level
|
inventories1), facilities investment, production
|
|
|
|
facilities1), labor force situation1)
|
conditions for
|
|
Year-on-year
|
new orders, production, sales (domestic and
|
current month
|
Change
|
|
exports), capacity utilization
|
and
|
|
Month-on-month
|
sales prices, raw material purchase prices,
|
outlooks for
|
|
profitability, financial situation
|
following month
|
|
|
|
Other
|
operational difficulties
|
|
|
|
|
Note: 1) These items are countercyclical series, in that their values fall during cyclical upturns and rise during downturns.
-
How it is compiled
-
The survey responses are translated into indices in accordance with the following formulas:
|
o Sub-sector BSI*
|
|
|
number of companies responding ｢up/above normal｣
|
|
=
|
- number of companies responding ｢down/below normal｣
|
× 100 + 100
|
total number of companies responding
|
-
A BSI reading of 100, equivalent to the benchmark, implies that the number of firms whose responses were positive was equal to that of the negative ones; a reading above (below) 100 indicates the number of firms responding positively to have exceeded (has been less than) that of the negatively responding ones.
o Industry (manufacturing/non-manufacturing) BSI = ∙ ,
where : each sub-sector's GDP weight : each sub-sector's BSI
Overview of Economic Sentiment Index
-
What it is
-
The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI), a composite of the BSI (business survey index) and the CSI (consumer survey index), is compiled to comprehensively grasp the private sector perception of economic conditions, including the sentiments of both businesses and consumers.
-
What it means
-
An ESI reading above 100 is interpreted as meaning that economic sentiment in the private sector, including that of both businesses and consumers, is on a level better than past averages (and vice versa when the reading is below 100), since the ESI is constructed so that it is distributed around a long-term mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 10.
-
-
BSI and CSI readings of 100 imply, as defined by their formulas, that the shares of positive and negative responses are equal.
o A long-term mean of 100 implies that the mean of ESI values is 100 over the standardization interval, from January 2003 to December 2019－the period for which BSI and CSI time series data are obtainable.
o The cyclical component of the ESI is compiled to track the cyclical patterns of economic sentiment, and is calculated by removing seasonal and irregular components from its original series.
-
How it is compiled
-
The ESI is calculated by first choosing seven component indices that are highly responsive to the economy, from among the 32 BSI and 17 CSI component indices, weighted averaging each of their standardized indices, and then scaling the index so that it will have a long-term mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 10.
o The component indices and their weights are selected so that the ESI will be highly correlated with and responsive to GDP, a representative indicator of the real economy.
ESI Component Indices and their Weights
|
|
|
Component Indices1)
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
Exports
|
0.150
|
|
0.45
|
|
Manufacturing
|
Capacity utilization
|
0.150
|
|
BSI
|
|
Financial situation
|
0.150
|
|
|
|
Non-manufacturing
|
Business conditions
|
0.150
|
|
0.30
|
|
Financial situation
|
0.150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CSI
|
Household income
|
0.125
|
|
0.25
|
|
Spending decisions
|
0.125
|
|
|
|
|
Note: 1) Each index is based on the outlooks for each of the components ― those of the BSI component indices are for the following month and those of the CSI for six months ahead.
※ More detailed statistics can be found at the Bank of Korea's
Disclaimer
|
|