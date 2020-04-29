Business Technology Expert Nasser Farshchian Joins Decisiv Board of Directors

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Nasser Farshchian has joined its board of directors. The business oriented information technology executive will serve as an advisor to the company as steady growth brings its SRM solution to new markets across North America and globally.

"Nasser Farshchian has valuable experience in developing high growth organizations and implementing innovative technology strategies," said Decisiv President and CEO Dick Hyatt. "His knowledge and work history in the transportation industry will be of tremendous benefit to Decisiv."

A former global CIO and member of executive teams for Fortune 100 companies, Nasser Farshchian serves regularly as a business oriented technology executive. He brings to Decisiv his experience in sales, marketing and business development at Nestlé S. A., Nestlé USA, JB Hunt, MRC Global, and other Silicon Valley tech companies.

Throughout his career, Farshchian has led large scale initiatives aimed at implementing global standards for information systems and enhancing the value of IT for consumer goods, distribution, logistics, manufacturing and energy businesses. During his tenure with various companies, he created and executed sales and business development strategies for operations in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

"Decisiv has a visionary approach to fulfilling the SRM needs of the industry," Farshchian said. "The company's unique position in the market, highly experienced leaders at the helm, brilliant and dedicated staff designing state of the art products, and its extensive network of established partners, has placed Decisiv as the leader in the SRM Ecosystem. I am excited for the opportunity to join the Board as Decisiv plans to expand its vast array of products, and expand globally to support the needs of its multinational customers."

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and industrial markets. The SRM platform's ability to harness, share and analyze connected asset data, and to intelligently enable service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt, Kenworth and Michelin, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

